Lone Rock School District #3 – cancellation of trustee election

LONE ROCK SCHOOL DISTRICT #13

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF TRUSTEE ELECTION DUE TO ACCLAMATION & LEVY ELECTION

Notice is hereby given by the undersigned Clerk of the Lone Rock School District No. 13, State of Montana that the Annual School Election will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, by mail ballot. Ballots may be returned to the following locations, at the following times:

Location Prior to Election Day: 215 South 4th Street; Hamilton Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Location on Election Day: 215 South 4th Street; Hamilton Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Electors will consider the following issues at the election:

• Mill levy proposition to finance a student safety and security levy in the Building Reserve Fund.

• Mill levy proposition to the schools Technology Fund.

***The trustee portion of the election has been cancelled due to acclamation, as the number of candidates filing a Declaration of Intent and Oath of Candidacy for the open trustee positions on the Lone Rock School Board of Trustees is equal to or less than the number of positions to be elected. ***

A qualified registered elector who will be absent from the district during the time the election is being conducted may: a) vote in person at the County Election Office as soon as the ballots are available and until noon the day before the election; b) make a written request, signed by the applicant and addressed to the County Election Administrator, that the ballot be mailed to an address other than the address that appears on the registration card.

The County Election Administrator’s Office is located at: 215 South 4th Street; Hamilton, MT 59840. Phone number 406-363-6550.

If you miss this regular registration deadline (30 days prior to the election), you may still register at the county election office. The late registration certificate may be exchanged for a ballot at the county election office until the close of polls on Election Day.

Ballots will be mailed on April 17, 2026. Please see the County Election Office if you are signed up to be on the absentee list and did not get a ballot in the mail.

Dated this 13th day of April, 2026

Christy McLaren District Clerk/Business Manager

Lone Rock School District