Leo XIV, weak on crime 

by Jim Hamilton, Florence

Well, it didn’t long for Commando Bone Spurs to find a new enemy to put on his hate list. Was it Vladimir Putin, President of Russia? Or the current President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian? Perhaps Kim Jong UN of North Korea. Why no, it was Pope Leo XIV, Head of the Catholic Church and Sovereign of Vatican City in Italy

What, you may ask, did Pope Leo do to incur the wrath of Agent Orange, our spokesperson for Communists around the world? Why TACO (“Always Chicken Out”) Don doesn’t want a Pope who criticizes the President for doing what he was elected to do (start wars in foreign Countries?)

The Trumpster further believes he is responsible for Leo XIV’s election to Pope by the Sacred College of Cardinals because an American Pope would be the best person to deal with President Trump. And you know what it takes to deal with our President? Why lots of money of course.

Zounds, our President is a true genius when it comes to doing what’s best for the USA and the entire World. Unlike many of his critics in the Fake News and opposing political parties, he doesn’t have a Low-Level IQ, does he?