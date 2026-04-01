Ice rink planned for Big Corral

by Michael Howell

The Ravalli County Commissioners signed a Memorandum of Agreement last week expressing their intent to lease some land and buildings at the Big Corral Park to the Hamilton Downtown Foundation to establish a seasonal ice rink on the park grounds. The idea emerged during the public meetings held to solicit input on a master plan for developing the park. The creation of an ice rink was not a part of any of the three alternatives presented for consideration but drew intense support when presented at the meetings. The Hamilton Downtown Foundation (HDF) took up with the idea and ran with it, resulting in the MOU presented and approved by the Commissioners at their March 24 meeting.

The MOU expresses the intent of the Board of Commissioners to sign a lease designating areas of Big Corral Park for the installation, operation, maintenance, and removal of a seasonal refrigerated outdoor community ice rink. It would allow for the enclosed storage space within the 154 square foot building known as the gas shed to be leased year-round for private use by HDF, but only allows for the seasonal use of the open covered areas and concrete pad which would remain available for public use during the remainder of the year. It would allow use of the high bay storage area for storing rink panels, skate inventory, maintenance equipment, etc., and all or a portion of the storage area at the northeast corner of the Shop/Office Building.

The three-year lease would begin on October 1, 2026, and remain in effect through November 30, 2029. The HDF will pay an annual lease fee of $1,800, payable in quarterly installments of $450 with an initial payment due on October 1, 2026, and then on the first day of each subsequent third month during the term until termination.

Commission Chair Dan Huls penned a letter of support to be used by HDF in grant applications supporting the project.

“This project represents an important opportunity to activate a growing county park while creating a unique winter recreation amenity that will serve residents and attract visitors from across the Bitterroot Valley and surrounding region,” wrote Huls. “Big Corral Park has long been envisioned as an important recreational asset for Ravalli County. While the county continues working toward the resources needed to fully implement the park’s long-term development plans, the proposed refrigerated ice rink provides a practical and achievable way to begin bringing activity to the site in the near term.”

Huls also noted that a Hamilton community ice rink would fill a significant regional gap in winter recreation infrastructure as there is currently no refrigerated outdoor ice rink anywhere in the Bitterroot Valley.

“While several outdoor rinks exist in the greater Missoula area, none are refrigerated and were usable for less than a week this year due to unseasonably warm weather,” wrote Huls.

The planned unit is a 44’ by 80’ refrigerated rink equipped with 42-inch hockey boards, protective netting and a community warming area. Anticipated operating hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with expanded evening and weekend hours as programming arises. HDF may adjust hours based on weather conditions, staffing availability, special events, or operational needs. HDF may sublease rink time or portions of the leased premises for programming purposes (e.g. skating lessons, special events, tournaments, club activities) and retain revenue derived from sublease activities unless otherwise agreed.

Much of the discussion at the meeting circulated around the impact on the 4-H Club and County Fairgrounds, both of which currently use storage space in the leased area. Commissioner Greg Chilcott expressed concern about “leaving our current partners swinging in the breeze.”

Based on previous discussions with 4-H, it was agreed that they would be satisfied with having their storage space re-located within the leased area at the park. In a phone call with Fairgrounds Manager Melissa Saville, it was agreed that they had room at the Fairgrounds to store the materials usually stored at the park instead of transporting them back and forth during the annual county fair.

Illustration of proposed location for ice rink at Big Corral Park, a project of the Hamilton Downtown Foundation.

Hamilton Downtown Association executive director Matt Zwicker, who is submitting a couple of grant applications related to the program, agreed to provide the commissioners with a long-term budget for operation and maintenance of the ice rink prior to signing the lease.

“We are very much committed to making this work for the long-term,” said Zwicker.