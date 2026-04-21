Extension Agent – Agriculture, Natural Resources and Horticulture in Richland County, Sidney, MT. Full time. Exciting job with lots of autonomy! Will develop, implement and evaluate Extension programming in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Horticulture. Complete information and to apply: www.montana.edu/extension/careers. Equal Opportunity Employer, Veterans/Disabled
Help wanted – Extension Agent
Extension Agent – Agriculture, Natural Resources and Horticulture in Richland County, Sidney, MT. Full time. Exciting job with lots of autonomy! Will develop, implement and evaluate Extension programming in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Horticulture. Complete information and to apply: www.montana.edu/extension/careers. Equal Opportunity Employer, Veterans/Disabled
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