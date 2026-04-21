Hearing on name change – Smith

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Christine Marie Smith:

Christine Marie Smith,

Petitioner

Cause No.: DV-41-2026-0000162-NC

Dept. No.: 1- Howard F. Recht

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Christine Marie Smith to Christine Marie Greene. The hearing will be on 06/03/2026 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Date: April 15, 2026.

Paige Troutwein, Clerk of Court

/s/ Michelle Goldman, Deputy Clerk of Court