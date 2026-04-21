Hearing on name change – Smith

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Christine Marie Smith:
Christine Marie Smith,
Petitioner
Cause No.: DV-41-2026-0000162-NC
Dept. No.: 1- Howard F. Recht
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Christine Marie Smith to Christine Marie Greene. The hearing will be on 06/03/2026 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Date: April 15, 2026.
Paige Troutwein, Clerk of Court
/s/ Michelle Goldman, Deputy Clerk of Court
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