Hamilton’s Tadvick grand slams Frenchtown

Hamilton’s Boedy Tadvick hit a grand slam home run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Friday, April 17, in Hamilton, to defeat Frenchtown 4-3. Photo by Scott Sacry.



Hamilton’s Boedy Tadvick came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning on Friday, April 17, in Hamilton. The bases were loaded, there was one out, and Hamilton trailed Frenchtown 0-3. What came next was the stuff of childhood dreams as Tadvick smacked a fly ball over the center field wall for a walk-off grand slam home run, and Hamilton defeated Frenchtown 4-3.

Hamilton pitchers Cash Lawrence and Trevyn Brakken allowed only four hits over seven innings, but Hamilton was only able to account for five hits in a well pitched game by both sides.

For Hamilton, Tadvick went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, and Brady DeMoss went 1 for 3 and scored a run. Cash Lawrence and Landon Ekin both went 1 for 2.

Hamilton 9, Butte High 3

Hamilton played at Butte High on Saturday, April 18, and won 9-3 in seven innings. Hamilton starting pitcher Connor Quinn only allowed one hit and struck out three batters over five innings. At the plate for Hamilton, Quinn went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Bridger Huddleston went 2 for 4 and scored two runs. Jackson Lubke went 1 for 3 and scored two runs, Jude Widmer went 1 for 2 with an RBI, and Cash Lawrence had two RBIs.

Bitterroot Baseball Bonanza

Florence defeats Hamilton

Florence hosted Bitterroot Valley rival, Hamilton, on Tuesday, April 14, and won 5-4 in dramatic fashion. Hamilton led Florence 4-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, where Florence loaded the bases with two outs. Then Nolan Lippy was hit by a pitch, scoring a run, and next Wes Potter reached on an error, scoring another run. With the score Florence 3, Hamilton 4, Tash Murray singled in a run, tying the game. Finally, Alden Crawford walked to bring in the go-ahead run and Florence won 5-4.

For Florence, Tash Murray went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Nolan Lippy went 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Wes Potter went 1 for 4 with an RBI.

For Hamilton, Cash Lawrence went 2 for 4, scored two runs, and had two RBIs, Bridger Huddleston went 2 for 4, and Jackson Lubke went 1 for 3 and scored a run.

Florence 15, Corvallis 10

Florence went to Corvallis on Friday, April 17, and won 15-10. For Florence, Chase Wagner went 3 for 4, scored three runs, and had four RBIs. Wes Potter went 2 for 4, scored two runs, and had three RBIs; Tash Murray went 2 for 4 with an RBI; and Cason Pickering went 2 for 5 and scored three runs.

Stevensville 14, MAC 4

Stevensville played at MAC (Mission/Arlee/Charlo) on Tuesday, April 14, and won 14-4. Stevensville pitcher McCoy Endres struck out six batters and got the win. At the plate for Stevensville, Endres went 1 for 5 with three RBIs. Jackson Guenzler went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Broghan Lenahan went 2 for 3, scored three runs, and had an RBI. Kaden Wyant went 2 for 3 and scored two runs, and Braden Drye went 1 for 1 and scored three runs.

Corvallis 4, Frenchtown 15

Corvallis hosted Frenchtown on Tuesday, April 14, and lost 4-15. For Corvallis, Joe Hixon went 2 for 2. Waylon Lendak went 1 for 3 with three RBIs, and Bodhi Southwell went 1 for 2.

Corvallis 10, Florence 15

Corvallis hosted Florence on Friday, April 17, and lost 10-15. For Corvallis, Joe Hixon went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Jake Leavitt went 2 for 3, scored three runs, and had an RBI. Waylon Lendak went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Adrian Sears, Maurice Craun, Creston Bowman, and Haedon Jessop each had a hit and an RBI.

Corvallis 0, Sentinel 15

Corvallis went to Missoula on Saturday, April 18, and lost 0-15 to Missoula Sentinel in three innings. Corvallis struggled at the plate against a strong Sentinel pitching performance. A Joe Hixon double was the only hit of the game for Corvallis.