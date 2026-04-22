Hamilton softball stymies Stevensville

Hamilton’s Mariah Johnson struck out 11 batters in Hamilton’s 18-3 victory over Stevensville on Thursday, April 16. Johnson also went 5 for 5, scored three runs, and had three RBIs. Photo by Scott Sacry.

The Stevensville softball team hosted Hamilton on Thursday, April 16, in an all-Bitterroot Valley matchup. Hamilton led 8-1 heading into the top of the fifth inning, where the Broncs erupted for 10 runs to lead 18-1. Stevensville scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough, as Hamilton defeated Stevensville 18-3 in five innings.

Hamilton pitcher Mariah Johnson gave up five hits, struck out 11 batters, and got the win. At the plate, Johnson went 5 for 5, scored three runs, and had three RBIs. Also for Hamilton, Hayleigh Savage went 4 for 4, scored three runs, and had three RBIs. Casey Kennedy went 2 for 3 with three RBIs; Kennidi Cooper hit a three-run home run; and Coco Vachon went 3 for 4, scored three runs, and had three RBIs.

For Stevensville, Olivia Hanson went 2 for 3 and scored a run. Molly Davids went 1 for 3 and scored two runs. Aisleigh Lenahan went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Hamilton 15, Butte Central 0

Hamilton went to Butte Central on Saturday, April 18, and won 15-0 in three innings. Hamilton pitcher Mariah Johnson struck out five batters and got the win. At the plate, Dawsyn Ekin went 2 for 2, scored two runs, and had two RBIs. Kennidi Cooper went 1 for 3, scored two runs, and had two RBIs. Hadley Lockhart went 2 for 3 and scored two runs, and Coco Vachon went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Stevensville 9, Butte Central 5

Stevensville went to Butte Central on Tuesday, April 14, and won 9-5 in seven innings. Stevensville pitcher Maddix Yeager struck out nine batters and got the win. At the plate for Stevensville, Molly Davids went 3 for 4, hit a home run, scored two runs, and had four RBIs. Kayla Struzynski went 2 for 3 and scored a run. Maddix Yeager went 1 for 4 with an RBI, and Emma Tan went 1 for 5 and scored two runs.

Stevensville pitcher Maddix Yeager struck out nine batters and got the win in Stevensville’s 9-5 victory over Butte Central on Tuesday, April 14. Photo by Scott Sacry.

Stevensville 0, Dillon 11

Stevensville went to Dillon on Saturday, April 18, and lost 0-11 in five innings. The Yellowjackets ran up against some strong Dillon pitching and weren’t able to generate enough offense to stay in the game. Stevensville’s Addi Drye got the lone hit for the Yellowjackets.