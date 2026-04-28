Hamilton softball defeats Corvallis

by Scott Sacry

The Hamilton softball team hosted Corvallis on Tuesday, April 21, in an all-Bitterroot Valley battle. The score was tied 0-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Hamilton erupted for four runs. Hamilton held on down the stretch to get the 5-1 victory.

Corvallis pitcher Brooklyn Cary had a solid outing, pitching seven innings and striking out 12 batters. Hamilton pitcher Mariah Johnson continued her solid play. She didn’t allow any hits, gave up one run, and struck out 10 batters over seven innings to get the win.

At the plate for Hamilton, Dawsyn Ekin went 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Casey Kennedy and Hadley Lockhart each had RBIs. Corvallis’s Savanna Johnson scored Corvallis’s lone run.

Hamilton 4, Frenchtown 5

Hamilton played at Frenchtown on Friday, April 24. Hamilton came into the game with an eight-game winning streak but lost their first game of the season 4-5. Hamilton ace Mariah Johnson struck out 10 batters but got her first loss of the season. At the plate for Hamilton, Johnson went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Addalyn Henderson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs; Dawsyn Ekin went 2 for 3 and scored a run; and Tayleigh Bakken went 1 for 1, hitting a two-run home run.

Hamilton 9, Butte Central 8

Hamilton hosted Butte Central on Saturday, April 25, and won 9-8. Hamilton scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to lead 9-4 heading into the final inning. Butte scored four runs to narrow the gap, but Hamilton held on for the 9-8 victory. For Hamilton, Dawsyn Ekin went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Hadley Savage went 2 for 3 and scored a run; Addalyn Henderson went 1 for 4 with an RBI; and Mariah Johnson went 3 for 3, scored three runs and had an RBI.

Corvallis 14, Dillon 2

Corvallis went to Dillon on Saturday, April 25 and the Blue Devils defeated the Beavers 14-2 in five innings. Corvallis’s Ella Daly went 3 for 5, hit a home run, and had four RBIs. Brooklyn Cary went 4 for 4 and scored three runs. Libby Jessop went 2 for 3, scored two runs and had two RBIs; Brenna Bear went 2 for 2 and scored two runs; and Isabella Cardullo went 1 for 1, scored two runs, and had three RBIs. Corvallis pitcher Brooklyn Cary got the win, allowing three hits and striking out seven batters.

Bitterroot softball scores

Stevensville 5, Butte Central 7

Stevensville hosted Butte Central on Saturday, April 25, and lost 5-7. For Stevensville, Emma Tan had a big game, hitting a home run and a triple. She also scored two runs. Also for Stevensville, Maddix Yeager went 3 for 4, scored two runs, and had an RBI; Khloe Frost went 1 for 3, scored a run, and had an RBI; and Abbi Peterson went 1 for 4 with two RBIs.

Florence 6, Ennis 5

Florence hosted Ennis on Saturday, April 25, and won their closest game of the season. The game was tied 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth when Florence’s Taylor Pyette scored from third on an error to give Florence the lead. Florence pitcher Jaden Fisher struck out the side in the seventh to preserve the 6-5 victory. At the plate for Florence, Morghan Adams went 3 for 4 and scored a run. Hayley Arlington went 2 for 3 and scored a run. Maggie Schneiter and Taylor Pyette both went 1 for 4 and scored a run.