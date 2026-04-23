by Ralph Polhamus, Hamilton

On April 15th 2025 the UK Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of a women is based on biological sex, decreeing terms like “women” and “sex” are conferred at birth, and not later as one’s so-called chosen “gender identity”. Recently, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) implemented a new policy that bans male athletes from competing in women’s sports events. The IOC’s decision is based on scientific evidence that male chromosomes provide performance advantages in sports that rely on strength, power, or endurance. Numerous American surveys across the political spectrum show that the vast majority of votes agree with these decisions. It is likely that the United States Supreme Court will soon validate these positions.

Any person running for political office in Montana who does not agree with these positions is unfit to hold office. It is clear that Montanans do not want males in women’s bathrooms or locker rooms. Before voting this year, one should examine carefully the candidate’s position on these issues, either by their past voting record(s) or stated position(s).