Forest Earl Hayes of Darby, Montana was born to Earl and Mildred (Rutherford) Hayes on August 27, 1937, in Pryor, Oklahoma. He was the oldest of four children and passed away on December 31, 2025, at the age of 88.



Forest is survived by his beloved wife, Martha Hayes, with whom he shared a remarkable and significant 66-year marriage. Their profound commitment and meaningful partnership defined Forest’s life, as together they were truly trusted companions and partners in every sense. Their strong bond inspired everyone who knew them, and their story stands as a testament to enduring love and devotion.

He is also survived by his two children, Ted (Jocelyn) Hayes and Denise Hayes; his grandchildren Ashley (Brad) Tribby, Rebecca “Becca” (Denny) Bordeaux, and Forest Fortney; his great-grandchildren, Dane Bordeaux and Olivia Tribby. Among his siblings, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leroy Hayes, and is survived by his two sisters, Mary (Dewayne) Ingersoll and Paula (Thomas) Gates, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a wonderful network of extended family members and friends.

Forest’s commitment to his family was matched only by his passion for the great outdoors, which became both his life’s work and his favorite pastime. He graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from the School of Agriculture and Applied Science. That same year, he began his meaningful career as a Forester with the U. S. Forest Service on the Kootenai National Forest. Over the years, Forest served as a trusted resource as he advanced through positions at St. Joe National Forest, Nez Perce National Forest, Lolo National Forest and ultimately retired from the Bitterroot National Forest in 1994. His significant outdoor hobbies included fishing, boating, hunting, and gardening. He was also known for his annual quest to find the best Christmas tree and for growing raspberries for the Darby community.

Retirement for Forest did not mean slowing down. He ran for local election and became Mayor of Darby, serving his community with commitment and integrity. Later, he was the Executive Director of the Council of Aging in Ravalli County, a role he considered his “favorite ever” because of the meaningful improvements he helped bring to the lives of the aging population. Forest played an integral part in raising funds for the Darby library and served as Director of the library board. He was also President of the local Rotary International Club and an active member of the United Methodist American Baptist Federated Church. Forest and Martha’s commitment to their roots was evident in their annual visits to the family farm in Conser, Oklahoma, maintaining those significant ties with family members and close friends.

A man of many talents, Forest was an avid reader and embraced new experiences with enthusiasm. He was a trusted resource and guiding force for many, sharing his significant knowledge and expertise through work, hobbies, and community projects. He taught his son, daughter, and others how to ski, fly fish, garden, and hunt—always eager to coach and support those around him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Darby Community Public Library, the Ravalli County Council on Aging or the United Methodist American Baptist Federated Church located in Hamilton, Montana. In addition, the family extends much gratitude to the wonderful care provided by Partners in Home Care and the nursing staff at Bitterroot Health.

A memorial service celebrating Forest’s meaningful life will be held on April 11th at 11:00 AM at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton, Montana, immediately followed by a reception. A private burial with family members will take place afterwards. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.