Florence’s Fisher flourishes

Florence’s Jaden Fisher went 10 for 16, hit five home runs, and drove in 16 RBIs in four games last weekend. Fisher also got two wins and struck out 12 batters as a starting pitcher. Photo by Scott Sacry.

The Florence softball team played two doubleheaders last week, and Florence senior Jaden Fisher had a weekend to remember. At the plate, Fisher went 10 for 16, hit five home runs, and drove in 16 RBIs. For good measure, as the starting pitcher, Fisher also got two wins and struck out 12 batters. The Florence girls have now won seven straight games to start the season 7-0.

Florence 12, Troy 6; Florence 10, Troy 8

Florence hosted Troy for a doubleheader on Friday, April 17. In the first game, Florence won 12-6. Florence pitcher Jaden Fisher got the win, striking out five batters. More impressively, Fisher went 3 for 3, hitting a double, a triple, and a home run, to drive in five RBIs. Also for Florence, Lacie Larson went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, and Taylor Pyette went 4 for 4 and scored three runs.

In the second game, Florence scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to get the 10-8 victory. Florence pitcher Elizabeth Camp struck out five batters and got the win. At the plate for Florence, Jaden Fisher hit two home runs and had four RBIs. Maggie Schneiter went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, and Taylor Pyette went 3 for 4 and scored two runs.

Florence 19, Eureka 1; Florence 13, Eureka 1

Florence played at Eureka on Saturday, April 18, in a doubleheader. In the first game, Florence won 19-1 in five innings. Florence pitcher Jaden Fisher got the win. At the plate for Florence, Fisher went 4 for 4, scored three runs, had a home run, and drove in four RBIs. Maggie Schneiter went 3 for 4 and scored three runs. Elizabeth Camp went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Dempcy Kirby went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, and Hayley Arlington went 2 for 4, scored two runs, and had two RBIs.

In the second game, Florence won 13-1 in five innings. Florence pitcher Elizabeth Camp got the win. At the plate for Florence, Jaden Fisher went 1 for 3 with a three-run home run. Maggie Schneiter went 3 for 3 and scored three runs. Dempcy Kirby went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, and Jemma Bouma went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.