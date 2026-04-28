Florence girls win at Canyon River

The Florence girls golf team took 1st place at the LSH Spring Swing tournament on Monday, April 20, at the Canyon River Golf Club in Missoula. Photo courtesy of Keri Briney.

by Scott Sacry

The golf teams from Darby and Florence competed in the LSH Spring Swing on Monday, April 20, at the Canyon River Golf Club in Missoula alongside eleven other area high school teams.

Florence

The Florence girls team took 1st. Individually, Kipley Solari took 1st (85). Lexi Danczyk took 5th (100), Lacie Ketelhut tied for 6th (103), and Reese Briney and Jordan Kidd tied for 15th (113).

The Florence boys team took 2nd. Individually, Ian McLean took 2nd (78). Brody Duchien took 3rd (79). RJ Moody took 13th (86), Preston Ekstedt took 14th (87), and Oliver Fisher took 32nd (102).

Darby

The Darby boys team finished in 8th. Individually, Jordan Browning took 16th (89). Daniel Stewart took 17th (93), Gus Harrell took 32nd (102), and Jaden Bailey took 42nd (113).

For the Darby girls, Bentley Rouse tied for 9th (108). Kota Fisher took 23rd (137), and Charley McDowell took 24th (138).