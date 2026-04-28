Florence baseball defeats Stevensville

Florence pitcher Jordan Vigil pitched seven innings, gave up only one hit, and struck out five batters in Florence’s 2-0 victory over Stevensville on Tuesday, April 21, in Stevensville. Photo by Scott Sacry.

by Scott Sacry

The Stevensville baseball team hosted Bitterroot neighbor Florence on Tuesday, April 21. Florence scored two runs on six hits to defeat Stevensville 2-0 in a low-scoring, seven-inning game.

Florence pitcher Jordan Vigil pitched seven innings, gave up only one hit, and struck out five batters. Stevensville starting pitcher Kaden Wyant pitched five innings and gave up five hits and two runs. Wyant also got Stevensville’s lone hit of the game.

At the plate for Florence, Chase Wagner went 2 for 4. Calan Rocco and Wes Potter each had a hit and scored a run.

Stevensville starting pitcher Kaden Wyant pitched five innings and gave up five hits and two runs in Stevensville’s 0-2 loss to Florence on Tuesday, April 21, in Stevensville. Photo by Scott Sacry.

Stevensville 6, Ronan 0

Stevensville played Ronan in Missoula on Friday, April 24, and won 6-0. Stevensville pitcher Jackson Guenzler pitched seven innings for the win and gave up only two hits and struck out three batters. At the plate for Stevensville, Shane Ayers went 3 for 3, hit a home run, scored three runs, and had two RBIs. Guenzler went 3 for 4 and scored two runs, and Corbin Mauler went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Florence 3, Columbia Falls 8

Florence played Columbia Falls in Missoula on Thursday, April 23. Florence was undone by a strong Columbia Falls pitching performance and lost 3-8. For Florence, Chase Wagner went 2 for 3, scored a run, and had an RBI. Both Luke Dobberstein and Christian England went 1 for 2 and scored a run.

Florence 7, Libby 5

Florence played Libby in Missoula on Friday, April 24, and won 7-5. Florence pitcher Chase Wagner struck out nine batters and got the win. At the plate for Florence, Wagner went 2 for 3, scored two runs, and had two RBIs. Wes Potter went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Bitterroot baseball scores

Hamilton 10, MAC 0

Hamilton hosted MAC on Monday, April 20, and won 10-0 in five innings. Hamilton pitcher Jude Widmer allowed two hits, no runs, and struck out 12 batters over five innings. At the plate for Hamilton, Brady DeMoss went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Widmer went 2 for 2 with an RBI. Cash Lawrence went 2 for 4 and scored two runs; Boedy Tadvick went 2 for 3, scored two runs, and had an RBI; and Adrian Cardullo went 1 for 3, scored two runs, and had two RBIs.

Hamilton 11, Belgrade 4

Hamilton played Belgrade in Missoula on Saturday, April 25, and won 11-4. For Hamilton, Adrian Cardullo went 1 for 1 with five RBIs. Bridger Huddleston went 1 for 3 with two RBIs; Brady DeMoss went 2 for 4, scored two runs, and had an RBI; and Trevyn Bakken went 2 for 4, scored two runs, and had an RBI.

Corvallis 14, Ronan 0

Corvallis played at Ronan on Tuesday, April 21, and won 14-0 in five innings. Corvallis pitcher Adrian Sears pitched three innings, gave up one hit, and didn’t allow a run. Corvallis pitcher Bodhi Southwell pitched two innings, allowed two hits, and struck out four batters. At the plate for Corvallis, Maurice Craun went 2 for 2, hit a home run, and had two RBIs. Jake Leavitt went 3 for 4 and scored four runs. Waylon Lendak went 2 for 4, scored two runs, and had 3 RBIs; Adrian Sears went 2 for 3 with three RBIs; and Creston Bowman went 2 for 4 and scored two runs.

Corvallis 2, Polson 8

Corvallis played Polson on Thursday, April 23, in Missoula and lost 2-8. Corvallis got hits from Joe Hixon, Bodhi Southwell, Creston Bowman, and Ryan Bourassa.

Corvallis 6, Salmon 7

Corvallis played at Salmon on Friday, April 24. Corvallis led 6-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but Salmon scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, and Corvallis fell 6-7. For Corvallis, Joe Hixon went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Jake Leavitt went 2 for 4 and scored two runs; Creston Bowman went 2 for 3 and scored a run; and Adrian Sears went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Corvallis 0, Columbia Falls 8

The Corvallis baseball team finished a long week on Saturday, April 25, against Columbia Falls; it was the Blue Devils’ fourth game last week. Corvallis was only able to generate two hits against strong Columbia Falls pitching and lost 0-8 in five innings. Waylon Lendak and Ryan Bourassa got the hits for Corvallis.