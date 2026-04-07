Floodplain permit application – Three Mile Creek

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for a project within the Regulated Flood Hazard Area of Three Mile Creek. The proposed project will construct a wooden dock for recreational purposes on a pond within the Flood Fringe Area. The pond excavation work will be completed this spring and was permitted under Floodplain Permit FA-25-25 issued on February 27, 2026. The project is located at 4618 Hoover Lane north of Stevensville in Section 32, Township 10N, R19W, Ravalli County. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by 5:00 pm, April 22, 2026. Reference application # FA-26-07.



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