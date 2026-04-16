Declaration of existence – Breatharian Institute of America

This declaration affirms the mission of the Breatharian Institute of America (BIA) as an ecclesiastic and religious organization. This notice serves to declare this 508(c)(1)(a) has existed and functioned unto itself and no corporate and statutory filings are necessary or required by law, as the BIA functions unto itself. This Breatharian Institute of America is created as a missionary vehicle to assist all beings, sentient and non-sentient, who are sustained by the Breath of Life. This includes but is not limited to housing and all building projects, growing and nurturing all biota and soil, all types of therapies and any other projects that can be perceived as helpful for anyone or anything that breathes.

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