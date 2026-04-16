Death notices – April 2026

Wilma Spence

Missoula – Wilma Spence, 94, passed away peacefully at Hope Hospice on Saturday, April 11, 2026 surrounded by her loving family. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Ms. Spence. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.



Mina “Midge” Bergman

Missoula – Mina “Midge” Bergman, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Ms. Bergman. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.



Ricky Wayne Skirvin

Missoula – Ricky Wayne Skirvin, 67, of Hamilton, passed away at Community Medical Center in Missoula, in the afternoon of Tuesday April 7, 2026. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Mr. Skirvin. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.



Patty Sayler

Missoula – Patty Sayler, 80, passed away at home, in the afternoon of Tuesday, April 7, 2026 surrounded by her loving family. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Ms. Sayler. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.



Paul Rapalas

Hamilton – Paul Rapalas, 78, passed away at home in the afternoon of Monday, April 6, 2026, with his wife at his side. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Mr. Rapalas. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.



John Barandun

Stevensville – John Barandun, 71, passed away at home overnight, on Saturday April 4, 2026. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Mr. Barandun. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.



John J. LoMonaco

Darby – John J. LoMonaco, 95, passed away at home in the evening of Thursday, April 2, 2026. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Mr. Lomonaco. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com



John Brennan

Missoula – John Brennan, 88, of Hamilton, passed away at Hope Hospice in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 2, 2026 with his loving family at his side. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Mr. Brennan. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.



Karen Theresa Langton

Victor – Karen Theresa Langton, 80, passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. A celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Langton at the Revive Church on Friday, April 24, 2026 at 1:00 P.M. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.



David Bush

Hamilton – David Bush, 86, passed away suddenly on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Mr. Bush. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.



Dr. Blaise Favara

Spokane, WA – Dr. Blaise Favara formerly of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at home in the morning of Sunday, March 29, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for Dr. Favara. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.



Derrick E. Olds

Hamilton – Derrick E. Olds, 43, of Hamilton passed away Sunday, March 29, 2026 at his home. Services are pending and will be announced. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.



Sharon Alexander

Superior – Sharon Alexander, 85, passed away in the evening of Saturday March 21, 2026 at home with her loving family at her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for Ms. Alexander. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.



George Jonaitis

Darby – George Jonaitis, 54, passed away at home in the evening of Sunday, March 22, 2026. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for Mr. Jonaitis. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.



Timothy Lujan

Hamilton – Timothy Lujan, 65, of Corvallis, passed away in the early morning of Monday, March 23, 2026 at Bitterroot Health. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for Mr. Lujan. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.



Edwin Weber

Hamilton – Edwin Weber, 73, passed away in the afternoon of Sunday March 29, 2026 at Bitterroot Health, Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital, with his loving daughter by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for Mr. Weber. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.



Edith Valenzano

Hamilton – Edith Valenzano, 74, passed away in the afternoon of Saturday, March 28, 2026, surrounded by family. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for Ms. Valenzano. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.



Larry Edward Townsend

Darby – Larry Edward Townsend, 81, of Darby passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, March 27, 2026. No formal services have been planned at this time. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.

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