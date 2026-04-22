Darby and Florence 2026 Jefferson Invite results

The golf teams from Darby and Florence competed in the 2026 Jefferson Invite on Monday, April 13, at the Green Meadow Country Club in Helena. Florence’s Kipley Solari shot an 85 and took 1st place in the girls individual standings. The Florence girls team took 1st place, while the Florence boys team took 3rd place. The Darby boys team took 10th place.

The Florence girls team of Kipley Solari (85), Jordan Kidd (98), Lexi Danczyk (99), and Reese Briney (107), took first place in the tournament. Individually, Kipley Solari took 1st place on the girls side. Jordan Kidd tied for 3rd place, Lexi Danczyk tied for 6th, and Reese Briney tied for 12th.

The Florence boys team of Oliver Fisher (84), Brody Duchien (88), Ian McLean (89), and Preston Ekstedt (89) took 3rd place. Individually, Oliver Fisher tied for 11th. Brody Duchien tied for 19th, Ian McLean, and Preston Ekstedt tied for 22nd.

The Darby boys team of Jordan Browning (86), Daniel Stewart (94), Levi Whiting (99), and Gus Harrell (111) took 10th. Jordan Browning tied for 15th. Daniel Stewart tied for 30th, Levi Whiting tied for 40th, and Gus Harrell tied for 60th.