Civic club elects new president

by John Dowd

The Stevensville Civic Club has been the center for community events for nearly 80 years. Throughout that time, they have come to organize most of the annual happenings that many believe are what make Stevensville Stevensville. For the past three and a half years, the reins of the civic club have been held by Sean Doyle, who recently retired from the role. Now, a new member has taken the wheel and is excited for the future of Stevensville happenings. However, he is also pleading for the community to join him and the civic club, so these events that everybody loves keep happening, and so that Stevensville stays Stevensville.

Eli Madero was officially elected the new president of the Stevensville Civic Club at the end of February. He stepped up because everyone else in the club seemed to be in stable positions where they were, so for him it felt like a natural progression.

Eli Madero, the new president-elect for the Stevensville Civic Club. Photo courtesy Eli Madero.

The position came with a lot of responsibility. “When you look at what Sean did, he left some really big shoes to fill,” and, “It’s intimidating,” said Madero. But he added that he is excited.

Madero said the biggest event the club organizes all year is the Creamery Picnic, an event that brings 10,000 to 12,000 people to Stevensville for a couple of days. Madero said before Doyle left, he printed out a six-page document laying out every step of the process to holding that event. This included contacts for everyone to call, and a timeline of when to do so. “Thats the kind of guy he was; he wanted to be really thorough,” and, “That also lets you know how much goes into one of these things.”

When asked why he stepped up to take all that on, Madero said it made him more comfortable after receiving Doyle’s blessing and that they have a great team on their board right now. In fact, he mentioned that one of the reasons he stepped up was that he “Wanted to keep the team core.” However, with all the stuff the civic club does, they can always use help.

Madero spoke on the need for volunteers, a note Doyle covered when he gave an interview with the Bitterroot Star before he retired from being the Stevensville Civic Club president.

Madero said he saw the last Western Heritage Days event and never thought it would end. It did not come back the next year. Madero added that there was no help and no one to take it on. Madero said, “Our biggest struggle is finding volunteers.” He said it is often the less- than glamorous jobs they have trouble filling, like simple set up and tear down. Without help, “these events start disappearing.”

According to Madero, everyone in the valley comes to these events, and so their benefits spread far beyond the town of Stevensville. “If you don’t participate, there’s a chance it’s just not gonna be, and I don’t want to see that happen,” said Madero. “We all have full-time jobs.”

“It’s a great way to meet people,” and, “Really it’s just fun,” said Madero. For him, that is a big reason why he stays with it. He invites everyone to come out and at least give it a try and to “become a part of it.” He said that, meaning not just becoming a part of the civic club, but becoming a part of the town.

Madero added that it can be a lot of work, and it can be tiring, especially after things like the Creamery Picnic, but it can also be intensely rewarding. One of his favorite things the club does is donate back into the community. An example he gave was the Stevensville Police Department, where Madero said the club was able to help it get the equipment needed “to keep us all safe.” “When you can help them hit that goal,” Madero said it’s an incredible feeling.

“We make the money, but it always goes back into the community,” said Madero. “This is what you can be a part of, and this is what you can keep going,” Madero tells anyone interested in joining.

Madero moved to the valley in 2022 from San Diego, California. He is a technical editor for Parts Unlimited, a powersports parts company that provides equipment for ATVs, motorcycles, side-by-sides and more. In fact, it is the largest supplier of these parts in the world.

Madero also has a history in editorials, including ATV Rider Magazine, the sister publication to Dirt Rider Magazine, which focused more on motor-cross. Madero said he was also a mechanic for eight years, then got into the powersports industry writing about things he loved.

In California, he and his family had difficulties and didn’t feel connected to any community, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. He said after that, things really changed. They no longer felt safe or comfortable raising a family there.

Madero has been with the civic club since not long after they moved into town. Both he and his wife wanted to get more involved and he said, “The whole point of coming to a small town was to find a community. I wanted to be in a community where I got to know people, and I wanted to help out.” He also loved how driven the people with the civic club were, how they knew what they were doing and how input was always taken in the club. Madero got onto the board and “I’ve enjoyed it ever since.”

Looking towards the future, Madero said the club is going to be working to get more businesses on board, and they have some new ideas. Part of their initiative will be to streamline events, and to make things more inviting. An example was the Christmas Parade and moving it to a Saturday. That way, it is easier for people to participate.

Though they will not be making any major changes, Madero is floating some ideas around, like maybe adding a 5K event onto the roster of things they do. He also wants to highlight things on Main Street more. One way could be bringing the various Trunk-or-Treat events from all over the area to one central location, like Main Street. For Madero, it all puts a big emphasis on “community gathering.”

For those looking to participate, Madero said they should become a member of the Stevensville Civic Club. There is no longer a fee to join, and they are adding something that breaks down the events and ways people can help on the website, www.stevensvillecivicclub.com. He also recommends checking out the Facebook group, saying these are the best places to start.

Madero and the civic club want to highlight their upcoming event schedule.

First is the upcoming Culpepper and Merriweather Circus. It first came to town a couple years ago and was a big hit, bringing a lot of business to the local community. This year, the club wants to bring them back and have more shows. The circus will be in town June 8 and 9, with two nights and four shows; one at 5 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. on both days. Tickets are on sale on the website and at the i Feel Good Yoga & Juice Bar, Valley Drug and Cenex for in-person tickets.

The club will also be holding their “Pignick” event on July 4, at Lewis and Clark Park. Madero added, “Come out and bring a side to share.”

Finally, Madero wanted to highlight the Creamery Picnic which will be held this year on August 7 and 8. Madero said there will be more vendors, the corn hole tournament will be back by popular demand, the pig races will return, Tightline will be performing on Main Street and 406 will be playing in the park.