Broncs baseball best Blue Devils

The Hamilton baseball team defeated Corvallis 13-1 in a battle between Bitterroot foes on Friday, April 10, in Corvallis. Hamilton’s pitching was superb as Corvallis only had one hit in the game. Starting pitcher Cash Lawrence, last year’s Montana Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, allowed one hit, one run, and struck out seven batters over four innings. Hamilton’s Jackson Lubke came in relief for one inning. He struck out two batters and didn’t allow a hit.

Hamilton pitcher Cash Lawrence (#3), last year’s Montana Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, allowed one hit, one run, and struck out seven batters over four innings in Hamilton’s 13-1 victory over Corvallis on Friday, April 10 in Corvallis. Photo by Scott Sacry.

Hamilton scored two runs in the first inning and three in the second to lead 5-1 after four innings. The Broncs erupted for eight runs in the top of the fifth. Corvallis failed to score in the bottom of the fifth, so the game ended 13-1 because of the ten-run rule.

For Hamilton, Lawrence went 2 for 4 and had three RBIs. Brady DeMoss went 2 for 4, scored two runs, and had two RBIs. Lubke went 1 for 1, scored two runs, and had an RBI. Jude Widmer went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Corvallis pitchers Adrian Sears, Nathan Brenneman, and Boone Venema fought hard but were unable to slow down Hamilton’s offense. At the plate for Corvallis, Jake Leavitt’s first inning single was the Blue Devils’ lone hit of the game. Corvallis is now 2-3 on the season.

Hamilton is off to a blistering 4-0 start; the Broncs outscored their opponents 47-4 in those four games.

Hamilton’s Brady DeMoss (#13) rounds third during the Hamilton/Corvallis game on Friday, April 10. DeMoss went 2 for 4, scored two runs, and had two RBIs in Hamilton’s 13-1 victory over Corvallis. Photo by Scott Sacry.

Hamilton 12, Ronan 0

Hamilton hosted Ronan on Thursday, April 9, and won 12-0. Hamilton starting pitcher Connor Quinn allowed three hits and no runs in four innings. At the plate for Hamilton, Boedy Tadvick went 3 for 3, scored two runs, and had three RBIs. Jackson Lubke went 1 for 2, scored two runs, and had an RBI. Landon Ekin went 1 for 2 and scored two runs. Brady DeMoss, Cash Lawrence, Bridger Huddleston, Connor Quinn, and Trevyn Bakken each had RBIs.

Corvallis 9, MAC 6

Corvallis went to MAC (Mission/Arlee/Charlo) on Tuesday, April 7, and won 9-6. At the plate for Corvallis, Joe Hixon went 2 for 3, scored two runs, and had four RBIs. Adrian Sears went 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Waylon Lendak went 2 for 4, scored two runs and had an RBI. Bodhi Southwell went 2 for 3 and scored two runs.

Corvallis’s Joe Hixon (#19) went 2 for 3, scored two runs, and had four RBIs in Corvallis’s 9-6 victory over MAC on Tuesday, April 7. Photo by Scott Sacry.

Bitterroot Baseball roundup

Florence 4, Frenchtown 9

The Florence baseball team hosted Frenchtown on Friday, April 10, and lost 4-9. Florence was undone in the top of the third inning where they gave up seven runs, after which they couldn’t make a comeback.

Florence was flummoxed by Frenchtown’s pitching as the Falcons only had two hits. Wes Potter went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Chase Wagner went 1 for 3 and scored two runs. Wagner also stole three bases.

Stevensville 6, Frenchtown 19

The Stevensville baseball team went to Frenchtown on Tuesday, April 7, and lost 6-19. Stevensville led 5-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth but gave up 17 runs in that inning, which they were unable to overcome. At the plate for Stevensville, Shane Ayers went 1 for 2, scored two runs, had two RBIs, and hit a home run. Jackson Guenzler went 2 for 2, scored two runs, and had an RBI. Corbin Mauler went 2 for 3 with an RBI.