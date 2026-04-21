BRID – request for bids – 2008 Chevy

The Bitter Root Irrigation District (BRID) is accepting sealed bids for a used 2008 Chevy 1⁄2 ton regular cab long bed with 130,235 miles. The truck is located at 1182 Lazy J Lane Corvallis, MT 59828. Please specify on the outside of envelope on which truck you are bidding on.

Sealed bids will be received by BRID office located at 1182 Lazy J Lane Corvallis, Mt 59828 until 4 PM on (May 11, 2026). Sealed bids will then be opened by the BRID Commissioners at 10:00 AM on (May 12, 2026) in the Commissioners Conference Room 1182 Lazy J Lane Corvallis, Mt.

The District Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids.