Blade Nelson Geary, aged 70, passed away on March 19, 2026 at home in Corvallis, Montana. Blade was born on October 25, 1955, in Bakersfield, California, to Jack and Lois Geary.

After graduating from Cal Poly, Pomona, Blade succeeded as a grading contractor and developed his love of all things massively complex and large. This fueled his second career after graduation from the UC, Riverside as an Environmental Engineer. He loved solving problems with precision and care. Blade found joy in fishing and hunting. Above all, he cherished his role as a father to his son Zebadia. Blade and Beverly were married for 45 years.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 11:30 am at Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton, Montana. Donations should be made in Blade’s memory to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.