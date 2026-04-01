Bitterroot Valley baseball and softball scores

Bitterroot softball scores

Hamilton 4, Missoula Big Sky 2

The Hamilton softball team played at Missoula Big Sky on Thursday, March 26. Hamilton pitcher Mariah Johnson struck out 16 batters and only allowed two hits as Hamilton defeated Missoula Big Sky 4-2. At the plate for Hamilton, Johnson went 2 for 3 and scored a run, and Casey Kennedy, Kennidi Cooper, and Brooke Savage all had hits.

Hamilton 5, Polson 2

Hamilton went to Polson on Saturday, March 28, and won 5-2. Pitcher Mariah Johnson had another great game, striking out 16 batters and only allowing one hit over seven innings. From the plate for Hamilton, Hayleigh Savage went 3 for 4 with a solo home run. Brooke Savage went 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Johnson went 1 for 2 and scored two runs. Casey Kennedy went 1 for 4, scored a run, and had an RBI.

Hamilton 13, Columbia Falls 0

Hamilton also defeated Columbia Falls 13-0 in Polson on Saturday, March 28. Hamilton pitcher Mariah Johnson won her third straight game to start the season. The Hamilton senior allowed two hits, no runs, and struck out 11 batters over five innings. At the plate, Johnson went 3 for 4, scored three runs, and had three RBIs. Also for Hamilton, Casey Kennedy went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, Kennidi Cooper went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Coco Vachon had two RBIs and scored two runs.

Corvallis 8, Salmon 3

On Friday, March 27, the Corvallis softball team hosted Salmon and won 8-3. Corvallis pitcher Brooklyn Cary didn’t allow a hit and struck out 12 batters to get the win. At the plate for Corvallis, Ella Daly went 3 for 4, scored three runs and had two RBIs. Libby Jessop went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Brenna Bear went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Corvallis 5, Columbia Falls 18

Corvallis went to Polson on Saturday, March 28, and lost to Columbia Falls 5-18. At the plate for Corvallis, Brenna Bear had two RBIs. Brooklyn Cary went 2 for 3 and scored a run and Libby Jessop went 2 for 3 and scored two runs.

Corvallis 3, Polson 12

Corvallis also played Polson in Polson on Saturday, March 28. The Blue Devils lost 3-12. At the plate for Corvallis, Karter Sorensen, Isabella Cardullo, and Brenna Bear each had a hit and an RBI.

Bitterroot baseball scores

Hamilton 11, Flathead 1

The Hamilton baseball team hosted Flathead on Friday, March 27, and won 11-1. Hamilton pitchers Cash Lawrence and Landon Ekin combined to allow only one hit. At the plate for Hamilton, Brady Demoss went 1 for 3, scored two runs and had two RBIs. Jackson Lubke went 2 for 3, scored two runs and had an RBI. Cash Lawrence went 1 for 1, scored two runs, and had an RBI and Bridger Huddleston scored two runs and had two RBIs.

Hamilton 11, Eureka 2

Hamilton went to Polson on Saturday, March 28, and defeated Eureka 11-2. At the plate for Hamilton, Bridger Huddleston went 1 for 4 with three RBIs. Trevyn Bakken went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Cash Lawrence went 2 for 5, scored two runs, and had two RBIs.

Corvallis 3, Dillon 13

The Corvallis baseball team hosted Dillon on Thursday, March 26, and lost 3-13. Corvallis got hits from Waylon Lendak, Joe Hixon, Maurice Craun, and Ryan Bourassa. Also for Corvallis, Bodhi Southwell and Jake Leavitt both had RBIs.

Corvallis 0, Frenchtown 10

Corvallis went to Frenchtown on Saturday, March 28, and lost 0-10. Frenchtown’s pitching was impressive as they didn’t allow a hit from Corvallis.

Stevensville 10, Ronan 0

Stevensville hosted Ronan on Friday, March 27, and won their season opener 10-0. Stevensville pitcher Shane Ayers only allowed one hit and struck out six batters over four innings to get the win. At the plate for Stevensville, Ayers went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Jackson Guenzler went 2 for 3, scored two runs, and had an RBI, McCoy Endres went 2 for 2, scored two runs, and had an RBI, Corbin Mauler went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, and Christian Yaskus went 2 for 3 and scored a run.

Florence 5, Missoula Big Sky 9

The Florence boys went to Missoula on Thursday, March 26, and lost 5-9 to Missoula Big Sky. For Florence, Christian England went 1 for 3, scored two runs, and had an RBI. Calan Rocco went 1 for 3 and scored two runs. Chase Wagner and Cason Pickering each added a hit.