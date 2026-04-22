Bitterroot track teams in Missoula

Corvallis’s Ella Varner

The track and field teams from Corvallis, Darby, Florence, Hamilton, and Stevensville competed in the MCPS Track Meet in Missoula on Friday, April 17. Sixteen teams competed at the meet, including multiple AA schools, so the competition was some of the best the Bitterroot Valley schools will see this year. A top six finish against this level of competition is a solid result.

Corvallis girls

Ella Varner won the triple jump with a personal best jump of 38-05; this is the best jump in the state regardless of division this season. For reference, Varner jumped 36′ 5 to win the state championship last year. Varner also took 5th in the 200m (26.83). The 4×100 team of Ella Varner, Kate Allen, Jillian Huls, and Lauryn Holmberg took 2nd (50.32). Jillian Huls took 3rd in the long jump (17-03). Kate Allen took 4th in the 100m hurdles (16.27). The 4×400 team of Brynlee Tucker, Kate Allen, Ella Varner, and Lauryn Holmberg took 4th (4:18.95). Sophie Hagberg took 5th in the pole vault (8-06). Brynlee Tucker took 6th in the 200m (26.91).

Corvallis boys

Ayden Spencer took 2nd in the discus (148-00) and took 3rd in the 200m (22.85). Nathan Keller took 2nd in the high jump (6-00). Taggart Jessop took 2nd in the 3200m (9:49.93). The 4×100 team of Byron Stoker, Reese Tucker, Javin Jessop, and Ayden Spencer took 5th (45.05). The 4x400m team of Byron Stoker, Ayden Spencer, Dexter Harper, and Liam Harvey took 5th (3:34.82). Aidan Emerson took 5th in the shot put (46-01.5). Reese Tucker took 6th in the triple jump (40-05). Jeremy Davidson took 6th in the 3200m (10:04.29).

Darby boys

The boys 4×400 team of McCoy Townsend, Ben Martin, Gavin Anderson, and Gavin Miller took 2nd (3:28.69). This relay team currently has the fastest 4×400 relay time in Class B this season. Ben Martin took 5th in the 3200m (10:02.57). Gavin Miller took 6th in the 400m (52.32).

Florence girls

Madigan Hurlbert took 2nd on the 100m hurdles (15.09) and took 3rd in the 100m (12.80). Hurlbert’s time in the 100m hurdles is the second fastest in the state, regardless of division. Bailey Kroeker took 2nd in the 400m (1:00.65). The 4×100 relay team of Taryn Appelhans, Madigan Hurlbert, Bailey Kroeker, and Brinley Skaggs took 4th (50.61).

Florence boys

Logan Williams took 3rd in the 100m (11.22) and 4th in the 200m (23.05). Isaac Nicoson took 3rd in the 400m (51.92). Sam Falagan took 5th in the long jump (20-01). Sebastian Schroeder took 6th in the 1600m (4:40.36).

Hamilton girls

Annalise Lewis won both the 400m (1:00.06) and the 800m (2:16.30). Lewis’s time in the 800m is the fastest 800m run in the state this year, regardless of division. Aubrey Korst won the pole vault with a jump of 11-00. Gracie Werst won the shot put (35-07). The 4×400 team of Aubrey Korst, Nellie Dickemore, Aleigha Child, and Annalise Lewis took 1st (4:12.53). Nellie Dickemore took 4th in the 400m (1:03.13). Aleigha Child took 5th in the 3200m (11:55.35). Reecelyn Walthall took 6th in the 3200m (12:05.67). Scarlet Gard took 3rd in the javelin (114-04). Kassidee McKern took 5th in the high jump (4-10). Meryn Leonardi took 6th in the javelin (106-02).

Hamilton boys

Jake McCarthy took 2nd in the 400m (51.34). Taylor Doleac took 4th in the 300m hurdles (41.97). Everett Stumpf took 4th in both the discus (140-07) and the shot put (48-02). Kaeden Gum took 6th in the discus (137-03). The 4x100m team of Jake McCarthy, Taylor Doleac, Kaeden Gum, and Marshall Smith took 6th (45.06).

Stevensville girls

Reagan Johnstone won the long jump (17-11) and took 2nd in the triple jump (37-08). Johnstone’s triple jump is the second longest in the state this year, regardless of division. Sophia Hutchison took second in the long jump (17-09) and 4th in the triple jump (34-11). Eva Brunell took 5th in the discus (106-11).