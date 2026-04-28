Bitterroot track results

Florence’s Madigan Hurlbert took first in the 100m hurdles at the Seeley-Swan Invitational on Saturday, April 25, in Missoula. Hurlbert’s time of 14.95 is the 2nd fastest time this season for any girl in Montana regardless of division. Photo by Scott Sacry.

by Scott Sacry

Iceberg Invitational

The track teams from Corvallis and Hamilton joined eight area high schools in Columbia Falls on Saturday, April 25, for the Columbia Falls Iceberg Invitational.

In the team standings, the Hamilton girls took 2nd, and the Hamilton boys took 3rd. The Corvallis girls took 4th, and the Corvallis boys took 9th.

Corvallis girls

Ella Varner took 1st in the 200m (26.92) and 2nd in the 100m (13.06). The girls 4×100 relay team of Ella Varner, Audrey Huls, Madison McArthur, and Brynlee Tucker took 1st (51.65). Brynlee Tucker took 2nd in the 100m hurdles (17.78) and 3rd in the 200m (27.55). Sophie Hagberg took 2nd in the pole vault (9-6) and 3rd in the 300m hurdles (53.10). Chloe Hagberg took 3rd in the pole vault (8-0). Bea Paxson took 3rd in the discus (104-4) and 5th in the shot put (30-11.5).

Corvallis boys

Byron Stoker took 2nd in the 400m (53.24) and 4th in the 100m (11.94). Aidan Emerson took 2nd in the shot put (47-6.5).

Hamilton girls

Annalise Lewis took 1st in both the 400m (1:00.21) and 1600m (5:14.62). Reecelyn Walthall took first in the 3200m (12:01.14). Kassidee McKern took 1st in the high jump (5-2). The girls 4×400 relay team of Nellie Dickemore, Morgan Lubke, Aleigha Child, and Annalise Lewis took 1st (4:11.20). Nellie Dickemore took 2nd in the 200m (27.12) and 3rd in the 100m (13.14). Mia Faulk took 2nd in the long jump (15-10). Aleigha Child took 3rd in the 1600m (5:28.08). Scarlett Gard took 3rd in the javelin (99-6). Annabelle Waggener took 3rd in the long jump (15-1). Meryn Leonardi took 4th in the javelin (97-2).

Hamilton boys

The versatile Taylor Doleac took 1st in both the discus (159-1) and the 300m hurdles (42.09) and 5th in the javelin (145-11). Boston Doleac took 1st in the 1600m (5:01.39). Benjamin Beare took 1st in the 3200m (10:11.17). Brayden Lanser took 1st in the 800m (1:58.98). Everett Stumpf took 2nd in the discus (149-4) and 3rd in the shot put (45-5). The 4×400 relay team of Luke McCarthy, Taylor Doleac, Brayden Lanser, and Jake McCarthy took 2nd (3:31.94). Jake McCarthy took 3rd in the 100m (11.80). Treyden Weber took 3rd in the triple jump (38-8) Luke McCarthy took 4th in the 400m (53.96).

Seeley-Swan Invitational

The track teams from Darby, Florence, and Victor joined over 25 area high schools in the Seeley-Swan Invitational in Missoula on Saturday, April 25.

In the team standings, the Florence girls took 4th, and the Florence boys took 8th. The Darby boys tied for 5th, while the Darby girls took 11th. The Victor boys tied for 19th.

Darby boys

The 4x400m relay team of McCoy Townsend, Ben Martin, Gavin Anderson, and Gavin Miller won with a time of 3:30.56. This team has the fastest time in Class B this season. Gavin Miller took 2nd in the 400m (51.51). Leif Nelson took 2nd in the discus (142-10). McCoy Townsend took 4th in the 200m (23.89). Taylor Graham took 5th in the 3200m (11:17.84). Eli Martin took 5th in the shot put (40-10.5). Gavin Anderson took 5th in the 300m hurdles (42.58) and 6th in the 110m hurdles (16.84).

Darby girls

Hadley Heiland took 2nd in the discus (106-04). Lily Adair took 2nd in the 1600m (5:59.59). The girls 4x400m relay team of Ella Bush, Lily Adair, Brooklyn Rogers, and Natalie Anderson took 2nd (4:20.22).

Florence boys

Logan Williams won the 100m (11.31). Isaac Nicoson took 3rd in the 400m (52.38). The boys 4×100 relay team of Mattix Chase, Sam Falagan, Logan Williams, and Isaac Nicoson took 1st (44.64). Jack Archibald took 3rd in the discus (135-05). The boys 4x400m relay team of Logan Williams, Sam Falagan, Isaac Nicoson, and Landon Sirevaag took 4th (3:44.59).

Florence Girls

Madigan Hurlbert took first in the 100m hurdles – her time of 14.95 is the 2nd fastest time this season for a girl in Montana. Hurlbert also took 6th in the javelin (91-08). Brinley Skaggs took 2nd in the high jump (5-00). The girls 4×100 relay team of Taryn Appelhans, Bailey Kroeker, Madigan Hurlbert, and Brinley Skaggs took 2nd (50.68). Averie Bates took 3rd in the 3200m (14:19.64). The girls 4×400 relay team of Taryn Appelhans, Bailey Kroeker, Madigan Hurlbert, and Lola Bates took 3rd (4:21.72). Sophia Stiegler took 5th in both the triple jump (31-08.5) and the high jump (4-10).

Victor boys

For the Victor boys, Kordel Martin took 4th in the long jump (19-04.5) and 6th in the triple jump (39-02.50).