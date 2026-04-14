Bitterroot Softball scores

Hamilton 16, Ronan 1

Hamilton went to Ronan on Tuesday, April 7, and won 16-1 in five innings. Hamilton pitcher Mariah Johnson struck out 11 batters to get the win. At the plate for Hamilton, Kennidi Cooper went 3 for 4, scored two runs, and had four RBIs. Dawsyn Ekin went 2 for 4, scored three runs, and had four RBIs. Casey Kennedy went 2 for 4, scored two runs, and had two RBIs. Addalyn Henderson went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Hayleigh Savage went 2 for 4 and scored two runs.

Hamilton 16, Dillon 6

Hamilton went to Dillon on Saturday, April 10, and won 16-6, thanks in part to a nine-run third inning. Hamilton pitcher Mariah Johnson struck out 13 batters and got the win. At the plate for Hamilton, Hayleigh Savage went 3 for 4, scored two runs, had five RBIs, and hit a home run. Brooke Savage went 3 for 5 and scored two runs. Addalyn Henderson went 1 for 1, scored two runs, and had two RBIs.

Stevensville 4, Frenchtown 24

Stevensville hosted Frenchtown on Tuesday, April 7, and lost 4-24. Frenchtown scored nine runs in the second inning and 10 runs in the fifth inning to earn the victory. For Stevensville, Khloe Frost went 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Maddix Yeager went 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Emma Tan went 1 for 1 and scored two runs.

Corvallis 10, Frenchtown 11

Corvallis played at Frenchtown on Thursday, April 9. Corvallis trailed 2-9 heading into the top of the seventh inning, then scored eight runs to lead 10-9 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but Frenchtown scored two runs and got the 11-10 victory. For Corvallis, Ella Daly went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Libby Jessop went 1 for 4 with an RBI. Brooklyn Cary went 1 for 4 and scored three runs.

Corvallis 12, Dillon 11

Corvallis hosted Dillon on Saturday, April 11, and won 12-11 in an offensive battle. The game was tied 11-11 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Corvallis’s Kirsten Race hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Karter Sorensen for the go-ahead 12-11 victory. For Corvallis at the plate, Natalie Jolley went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Libby Jessop went 2 for 4 and scored two runs. Taylor Anderson went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Brooklyn Cary went 1 for 4 with three RBIs.

Florence 13, Anaconda 2

The Florence girls hosted Anaconda on Tuesday, April 7, and won 13-2. Florence pitcher Jaden Fisher got the win, allowing only two hits, one run, and striking out 13 batters over six innings. At the plate for Florence, Taylor Pyette went 3 for 4, scored three runs and had four RBIs. Lacie Larson went 2 for 3, scored two runs, and had 2 RBIs. Jaden Fisher went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Florence 19, Deer Lodge 1

Florence went to Deer Lodge on Thursday, April 9, and defeated the Wardens 19-1. Florence pitchers Jaden Fisher and Elizabeth Camp combined to only allow one hit. In a unique stat, Florence hit nine total doubles in the game. For Florence, Elizabeth Camp went 1 for 1, scored three runs, and had three RBIs. Jaden Fisher went 2 for 3, scored three runs, and had an RBI. Lacie Larson went 2 for 3, scored three runs, and had an RBI. Taylor Pyette went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Anya Stokes went 1 for 3, scored two runs, and had two RBIs.