Bitterroot Health announces $4,000 Scholarship for Ravalli Co. student

Bitterroot Health is proud to announce the continuation of its annual Medical Staff Scholarship, a one-time $4,000 award for Ravalli County high school graduates who are pursuing studies in the medical field.

The Scholarship, established to support and encourage the next generation of healthcare professionals, is open to students who have completed at least one year of specialized health or medical education. It reflects Bitterroot Health’s deep commitment to investing in the future of healthcare within the Bitterroot Valley.



Past recipients include John Edwards, a Stevensville High School graduate and current student at the University of Montana’s Skaggs School of Pharmacy. “For me, getting the Bitterroot Health Med Staff scholarship meant that I could worry a little less about my loans and focus more on learning everything I can to become a great pharmacist,” Edwards said.



In a notable year, 2021, the scholarship was awarded to two outstanding nursing students – Alivia Drake and Katie Banister. Drake, a Hamilton High School graduate, earned her Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification and began working at The Living Centre in Stevensville while still in high school. Banister, a graduate of Florence Carlton High School, pursued nursing studies at the MSU College of Nursing.



“We recognize that building a healthier community is more than just healthcare,” said Dr. Weinberger, former Chief Medical Officer and current physician at Bitterroot Health. “It’s about finding multiple ways to support the growth and well-being of our community. Medical studies require tremendous dedication and financial investment, and we’re honored to help local students pursue their healthcare dreams.”

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Deadline: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Submit to: Bitterroot Health Medical Staff Office, 1200 Westwood Dr, Hamilton, MT 59840

Bitterroot Health Medical Staff Office, 1200 Westwood Dr, Hamilton, MT 59840 Requirements : Must be a graduate of a Ravalli County high school Must have completed at least one year of post-secondary health or medical education

: Application materials: Full name and contact information High School name and graduation date Higher education transcript Summary of community involvement and volunteer activities Statement of financial need and available educational resources One academic recommendation List of healthcare certifications Essay outlining personal background, career goals, and how they relate to patient care



For questions about the application process, please contact Chelsea at chelseafuge@bitterroothealth.org or (406) 375-4547.