An inconvenient truth: a reply to Helen Sabin

It’s almost unbelievable that someone spreading easily disproven claims now wants to lecture others about “bearing false witness.”

Let’s be clear about something: the information I’ve shared isn’t rumor, gossip, or speculation. It’s public record. Anyone can verify it in a matter of minutes. The real problem seems to be that when voting records become public, they sometimes expose truths that certain people would rather voters not see.

That’s not my problem. That’s the reality of accountability.

For example, you’ve repeatedly accused me of voting myself a legislative pay raise. That accusation is flat-out false. The public record shows that my opponent voted yes on that measure. Not me. Anyone can verify it with a simple search.

You’ve also repeatedly claimed to know how I voted in the Montana GOP chairman race. That vote was conducted by secret ballot with three candidates. Unless you’ve suddenly developed psychic powers, you have absolutely no idea how I voted. But apparently facts aren’t nearly as useful as accusations.

Then there’s the claim that I paid the Montana GOP $2,200—later magically inflated to $3,300. That claim collapses instantly when anyone bothers to look at my COPP filings. In other words, the truth is available to anyone who actually wants it.

But the truth doesn’t seem to be the goal here.

If we’re going to talk about honesty, maybe we should also talk about my opponent’s campaign filings. They show that his campaign hired a company called Fireweed.

According to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Fireweed is partly run by former Democratic staffers and people connected to left-leaning organizations. Its owner, Lauren Caldwell, is the former director of the Montana Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee—the group dedicated to electing Democrats to the Legislature.

And not surprisingly, those same individuals have written maximum donations to his campaign.

That’s not a rumor. That’s not an accusation. That’s documented fact.

And while we’re discussing honesty, let’s talk about the anonymous attacks that seem to come from a network of fake social media profiles—accounts that hide behind fake names while throwing around insults and accusations. We know who you are. That’s not courage. It’s not integrity.

It’s political cowardice.

And it certainly isn’t Christian.

Scripture warns about bearing false witness, but it also tells us to confront hypocrisy and speak the truth. Even Jesus called out the hypocrites and the money changers when they corrupted what was supposed to be righteous.

Christians are not called to sit quietly while lies are repeated in hopes that they’ll eventually stick. We are called to stand up and speak the truth.

And here is the truth voters should remember:

Rumors can be invented. Accusations can be repeated. Smears can be coordinated.

But voting records don’t lie.

And when the record becomes public, sometimes the truth becomes very inconvenient for the people trying to hide it.