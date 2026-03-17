Youth rodeo program starts in Darby

by John Dowd

Rodeo is a Western tradition, and the Darby Rodeo Association wants to keep it that way. However, according to Cal Ruark, president of the organization, there are some serious pitfalls in the way of young people that want to get into the sport.

“It’s really hard for kids to get into rodeo because it’s expensive as hell,” said Ruark. The examples Ruark gave included equipment like bull ropes, which alone can be around $400. Another was a new bronc saddle, which can run about $2,000. Along with equipment, a rider needs practice and a location to practice at. All of this makes an almost insurmountable challenge for many, but the Darby Rodeo Association has put a lot of thought into changing that.

The solution has come in the form of a new program, run through the Darby Rodeo Grounds and pioneered by the Darby Rodeo Association, that Ruark is calling “Kut-R-Loose.” This will be programming to help young people get into the sport.

The first part of this venture included the purchase of a 7-foot by 16-foot covered trailer. This was purchased with donated money, which also paid for a wrap around the trailer, advertising the program. In total it cost about $10,500, and that was after a discount given on the trailer. They plan to travel around with their trailer, showing rodeo to youth, and providing equipment for them to practice with, which is the next phase of the venture.

The new trailer for Kut-R-Loose. Photo courtesy Darby Rodeo Association.

Having equipment families can use and even borrow “gives families an opportunity for mom and dad not to break the bank,” said Ruark.

Their goal is to get about $80,000 to $100,000 worth of equipment in the trailer, when all is said and done.

To raise the money for the equipment, the Darby Rodeo Association will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday, March 21.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun,” said Ruark. The event is called “Boots N Bling,” and will take place at the Bedford Building, in Hamilton, at 223 S. 2nd St. Hamilton. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the fee is $50 per person. Tickets are available online at darbyrodeo.org and in person at Darby Wine and Spirits.

Participants will enjoy live performances by musician Clare Dunn, and cowboy poet Tim Huls. There will be a taco bar, as well as a cash bar catered by Lost Horse Lodge. There will also be live and silent auctions. All the proceeds and donations will go towards helping purchase the equipment for the Kut-R-Loose Rodeo School.

The program is partnering with Redeye Rodeo to provide the stock. This way, they have a lot of control over the animals youth will work with, helping to smooth their entry into the sport.

Ruark also commented that this is the “perfect time to bring this to the world.” He said this because the Darby Rodeo Association recently finished a lot of their major projects, including the press boxes. According to Ruark, with the rodeo grounds pretty much done, they want to direct their energy to the future of rodeo.

Cal Ruark. Star file photo.

They hope to “find a boy or girl that’s got what it takes,” said Ruark and help them get into it. If they can find someone that can go the distance, Ruark wanted to emphasize that sponsorships on those riders and these programs bring businesses into the sport, which is good for everybody. However, the young riders “gotta have that drive.” Ruark said, after a lifetime in rodeo, it is all a mind game. “If you’re bucked off before you get on, you’re gonna get bucked off,” said Ruark.

However, even with the right spirit, rodeo is dangerous. “Rodeo is a tough sport, and, “it’s so easy to get hurt doing it right, let alone when you’re just doing it off the cuff,” added Ruark. In order to help mitigate that, the Darby Rodeo Association has a plan via their Kut-R-Loose program, which involves adding rodeo camps youth can attend.

They will hold their first youth camp event on June 6 and 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be a PRCA sanctioned event, and it will take place at the Darby Rodeo Grounds. The camp will split 36 youth into groups of 12, where participants will receive coaching from professional bronc riders, learning about the sport and the equipment. With those professional riders being connected to the PRCA, it will push them to be there. Ruark said it will be good for both the riders and the youth in attendance. Sign-ups for this event are online at the Darby Rodeo Association website, darbyrodeo.org. Sign-ups are a first come, first served basis.

The Darby Rodeo Association has also planned two upcoming youth rodeo opportunities. The first will be held during the Twisted Nut Rodeo, on July 11. In conjunction with the regular rodeo, a youth rodeo will take place July 10 and 11. Youth will be split into three age groups to compete. There will be a second youth rodeo, with a similar set-up, in conjunction with Bulls, Broncs and Barrels in September.

“Having youth involved brings a whole different element into rodeo,” said Ruark. These young people really are the future of the sport, he said, and helping them get a foot in the door, and learn to do things right, will keep it around for a long time.

“Rodeo in general has changed so much over the years,” said Ruark. Today, the stock is bred to be meaner, the stakes are higher and the cowboys and cowgirls are tougher, but for him and many in the rodeo world, the sport is a quintessential part of our Western heritage.