Woman’s Club Flower Power fundraiser begins

The public is invited to join the annual Flower Power Fundraiser benefiting the GFWC Bitterroot Woman’s Club. This special event is a chance to brighten the home and community with beautiful flowers while supporting local service projects and outreach programs.

Participating is easy with this online fundraiser. Those interested can check out all the beautiful flower bulbs available www.flowerpowerfundraising.com/marketplace/seller/profile/shop/gfwcbitterrootwc, pick their favorites and place their order online. The flowers will arrive right at their doorstep. Purchasing is open now through May 15, 2026.

With each purchase the GFWC Bitterroot Woman’s Club will receive 50% of the sales. All proceeds from this fundraiser will help fund the club’s educational, civic and charitable initiatives right here in the community. The variety of vibrant blooms and garden essentials is perfect for welcoming spring and giving back at the same time.

The GFWC Bitterroot Woman’s Club thanks everyone for helping it grow a stronger, more beautiful community. For questions about the fundraiser, call Linda at 406.531.0668. For information on the club, its website is www.gfwcbitterrootwomansclub.com.