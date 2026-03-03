Why we are renewing our technology levy

by Jon Konen, Superintendent, Stevensville Schools

In every classroom across our district, learning is happening in ways that look very different than they did even ten years ago. Yes, we are very hands-on with math and science manipulatives, reading from real books, and writing with pencils in notebooks. We also have students who are researching in real time, collaborating through digital platforms, creating multimedia projects, accessing career-readiness tools, and engaging with curriculum that prepares them for a world that is increasingly driven by technology. Behind the scenes, secure networks, safety systems, and business platforms keep our schools running smoothly.

This year, our community is being asked to renew the Technology Levy. I want to be clear: this is not a new tax. It is a renewal of essential funding that expires this year. Without renewal, the funding that supports classroom tools, security systems, and critical infrastructure will disappear.

We face a critical moment. The devices and hardware purchased when the levy was last renewed in 2016 are now aging out of service, and many are failing at the same time. That creates a significant replacement need. Renewing this levy allows us to replace outdated equipment in an organized, fiscally responsible way, rather than reacting to breakdowns that disrupt instruction and strain other parts of the budget.

Since 2016, the cost of technology (hardware, software, cybersecurity protections, cloud services, and technical support) has increased substantially. At the same time, our reliance on secure, reliable systems has grown. If the levy is not renewed, the consequences will be severe. We will be forced to cut valuable curriculum platforms. We will be unable to update critical security systems. We will lose technology support staff who keep our classrooms and networks functioning each day.

What Does the Technology Levy Pay For?

The levy supports three major areas that directly impact students, staff, and school safety:

1. Technology Equipment, Safety, and Security

• Security cameras and software

• Secure doors and access systems, including background check systems

• Emergency operations applications

• Student and staff computers (Chromebooks, laptops, desktops)

• Interactive boards and projectors

• Network hardware such as switches and routers

• Repairs, maintenance, and scheduled replacements

These are not extras. They are the foundation of safe, functional schools.

2. Cloud-Based Services and Instructional Platforms

• Online learning management systems

• Curriculum, instructional, and assessment platforms

• Cloud storage

• Cybersecurity and compliance tools

• Virtual servers and network services

• Business office and operational systems

Nearly every lesson, assessment, payroll process, safety communication, and report card relies on these systems working securely and reliably.

3. Technology Staff, Training, and Support

• Professional development for teachers

• Technology coaching and classroom support

• Implementation of new instructional tools

• Salaries for technology support staff

Technology is only effective when educators are trained and supported in using it well. Our staff ensure devices are repaired quickly, systems remain secure, and teachers have the guidance they need to use tools effectively for student learning.

This levy is authorized under Montana law (MCA 20-9-533) and exists specifically to support these essential technology functions.

What Is the Tax Impact?

In Fall 2026, the middle school bond will drop off the tax rolls. Taking this into account both the elementary district and high school district will see slight increases overall.

Here is the estimated $175,000 additional annual impact, this request is in addition to the $75,000 previously authorized as a perpetual levy in 2016, and will be limited to 10 years:

Home Value – $100,000

• Elementary: $5.83 / year ($0.49 per month)

• High School: $4.37 / year ($0.36 per month)

Home Value – $300,000

• Elementary: $17.49 / year ($1.48 per month)

• High School: $13.11 / year ($1.09 per month)

Home Value – $600,000

• Elementary: $40.19 / year ($3.35 per month)

• High School: $30.14 / year ($2.51 per month)

We understand that every dollar matters. As superintendent, I take seriously our responsibility to steward taxpayer resources carefully and transparently. This renewal allows us to plan responsibly for the next decade rather than make disruptive cuts that impact students directly.

Why Voting Matters

Technology today supports nearly every part of our schools. It shapes learning in reading, math, science, career and technical education, and college-readiness programs. It powers communication with families. It strengthens school safety systems. It keeps student information secure. It ensures our business office systems function efficiently and accurately.

Most importantly, it helps ensure that our graduates are ready for the future.

When we invest in technology, we are not investing in devices alone. We are investing in opportunity, safety, communication, and preparation for a rapidly changing world.

I ask you to consider the students who rely on these tools each day as you vote. Consider the teachers who work tirelessly to provide engaging instruction. Consider the importance of secure schools and reliable systems.

This renewal protects what we already have in place and ensures we can continue serving students at the level they deserve. Your voice matters. Your vote matters.

I will be doing community presentations in March and April. When the dates and locations get confirmed, I will make sure to get them in the newspaper. If you have questions, please call, come in, or email at konenj@stevensville.k12.mt.us.