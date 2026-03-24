Ravalli County – Fairgrounds camera project RFP

INTRODUCTION

Ravalli County (hereinafter referred to as “the County”) is seeking Proposals from qualified contractors to provide and install a security camera system at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds. This systems is intended to be used as a security tool for events, public meetings, and to protect county property from vandalism, theft, or misuse. The proposed site will be located at the Ravalli County Fair Grounds, 100 Old Corvallis Road, Hamilton, MT 59840. Site access will be prohibited during weekends or during pre-scheduled events.

This solicitation shall be awarded pursuant to the Ravalli County Purchasing Policy, as amended, March 25, 2021, and all applicable Montana statutes.

For a FULL copy of this RFP, please contact Chris Taggart, Administrative Assistant to the Board of County Commissioners at (406) 375-6500 or ctaggart@rc.mt.gov. For information regarding this RFP and any requirements or specifications, contact Jeff Rodrick at (406) 375-6656 or jrodrick@rc.mt.gov.

PROJECTED SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

RFP Issue Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

RFP Response Due Date: Friday, April 03, 2026 by 4:00 PM at Clerk & Recorders Office

Opening of Received Bids: Monday, April 06, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Intended Date of Contract Award: Thursday, April 09, 2026 at 10:30 AM

Deadline for Project Completion: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Deadline for Submission of Final Billing to County: Friday, July 10, 2026

BIDDING AND AWARD PROCESS

Sealed bids including two (2) copies of the proposal must be submitted to the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, Hamilton, MT, 59840. Bids must be received by 4:00 pm on Friday, April 03, 2026 and may be submitted via mail or hand delivered. Bids must be clearly marked “Fairgrounds Camera Project”. Bids will be opened by the Ravalli County Commissioners, 215 S. 4th Street, 3rd Floor Conference Room, Hamilton, on Monday, April 06, 2026 at 2:00 PM. The Bid will be awarded by the Commissioners on Thursday, April 09, 2026 at 10:30 AM.

Incomplete RPFs will not be considered.