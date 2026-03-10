by Tom Tunny, Hamilton



It does not seem possible to me that the President of the United States would recognize one Olympic team, and one team only, for its Gold Medal and not all the other teams and individuals who worked so hard over the years to compete in the Olympics… win or lose!

As Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the US Olympic Committee, stated, “These Games showcased the very best of Team USA: resilience, unity and a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Our US athletes gained 12 gold, 12 silver, and 9 bronze medals for a total of 33 medals…the best for the US in Winter Olympic history!

And the only team that President Trump would recognize and invite to the State of the Union address was the Men’s Olympic Hockey team, many of whom were reluctant to attend, but did so for their pride in America and their team! Surely they deserve to be recognized, but so did the Women’s Hockey team which also received Gold medals in defeating Canada… and all our other men and women who did so well representing our country.

One more failure in a long line for Donald Trump!!