Notice to Creditors – Pearson

RAVALLI COUNTY ATTORNEY

Bill Fulbright, County Attorney

Ravalli County Courthouse

205 Bedford Street, Suite C

Hamilton, MT 59840

rcaoservice@rc.mt.gov

Phone: (406) 375-6750

Ravalli County Public Administrator

MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: LOIS DIANE PEARSON, Deceased.

Cause No. DP-26-27

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Ravalli County Public Administrator, 205 Bedford Street, Suite C, Hamilton, MT 59840, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED: February 27, 2026

/s/ Bill Fulbright

Ravalli County Attorney

BS 3-4, 3-11, 3-18-26.

MNAXLP