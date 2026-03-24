Name change petition – Schwartz

Megan S. Winderl
CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.
99 Marcus St. 3 FL
Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 218-4888
meganw@cwlawmt.com
pleadings@cwlawmt.com
Attorneys for Petitioner
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF KAMBRIA SKYE SCHWARTZ, SABRINA AUSTIN, Petitioner,
On Behalf of KAMBRIA SKYE SCHWARTZ
Cause No. DV-41-2026-78
Dept. No. 1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF MINOR CHILD
Notice is hereby given that Sabrina Austin, the Petitioner, has filed a Petition to Change Name of Minor Child for the above-stated child in Ravalli County District Court, Montana.
Hearing upon said Petition will be held on April 1, 2026, at 1:30 p.m., in Courtroom 1 of the above-named Court, at which time objections to said Petition will be heard.
DATED this 18th day of February, 2026.
CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.
/s/ Megan S. Winderl
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