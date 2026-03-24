Name change petition – Schwartz

Megan S. Winderl

CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.

99 Marcus St. 3 FL

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 218-4888

meganw@cwlawmt.com

pleadings@cwlawmt.com

Attorneys for Petitioner



MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF KAMBRIA SKYE SCHWARTZ, SABRINA AUSTIN, Petitioner,

On Behalf of KAMBRIA SKYE SCHWARTZ

Cause No. DV-41-2026-78

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF MINOR CHILD

Notice is hereby given that Sabrina Austin, the Petitioner, has filed a Petition to Change Name of Minor Child for the above-stated child in Ravalli County District Court, Montana.

Hearing upon said Petition will be held on April 1, 2026, at 1:30 p.m., in Courtroom 1 of the above-named Court, at which time objections to said Petition will be heard.

DATED this 18th day of February, 2026.

CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.



/s/ Megan S. Winderl