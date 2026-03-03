Hearing on Name Change – LaQue

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Sylvia Colleen LaQue, Syliva LaQue, Petitioner

Cause No.: DV-41-2026-0000086-NC

Dept. No.: 1

Howard Recht

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Sylvia Colleen LaQue to Sylvia LaQue.

The hearing will be on April 8, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 23rd day of February, 2026.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Sarah Gingerich-Sargent

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 3-4, 3-11, 3-18, 3-25-26.

MNAXLP