Hearing on Name Change – LaQue

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Sylvia Colleen LaQue, Syliva LaQue, Petitioner
Cause No.: DV-41-2026-0000086-NC
Dept. No.: 1
Howard Recht
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Sylvia Colleen LaQue to Sylvia LaQue.
The hearing will be on April 8, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 23rd day of February, 2026.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Sarah Gingerich-Sargent
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 3-4, 3-11, 3-18, 3-25-26.
MNAXLP
