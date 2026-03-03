Hearing – Griffin Cattle OLBP

Legal Notice



The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a public hearing for a Ravalli County Open Lands Bond project on Monday, March 23, 2026 at 10:00 A.M. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) of the County Administrative Building located at 215 South 4th Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. The project is called Griffin Cattle Conservation Easement (111.7 acres). The project is located Northeast of downtown Corvallis. Tax IDs: 55800, 20000, 55700 and 55900.

Bitter Root Land Trust is the applicant. Information describing the proposals are available for inspection on the Ravalli County website at https://ravalli.us/181/Open-Lands-Board and at the Planning Department, located at the County Administrative Building, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the public hearing and will be forwarded to the BCC for consideration at the public hearing. The public may comment verbally or in writing at the hearings. Comments and information submitted at the public hearing will be considered in the decision. Submit email comments to: planning@rc.mt.gov, and questions can be asked by phone at 406-375-6530.

BS 3-4, 3-11-26.

MNAXLP