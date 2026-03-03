Hamilton to host Western A divisionals

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

The 2026 Western A Divisional boys and girls basketball tournaments will be hosted by Hamilton on Thursday, March 5 to Saturday, March 7. The Western A Divisional includes the top four teams from the Southwest conference and the top four teams from the Northwest conference. The top four teams at divisionals qualify for the Class A State Tournament in Great Falls on March 12-14.

Three Bitterroot Valley teams qualified for divisionals: the Corvallis girls, the Hamilton girls, and the Hamilton boys.

The Corvallis girls are the #3 seed from the Southwest and play Whitefish, the #2 seed from the Northwest, on Thursday, March 5 at 12:00 p.m. In the only matchup between the two teams this season, Corvallis lost to Whitefish 31-51 on December 12.

The Hamilton girls are the #4 seed from the Southwest and play Bigfork, the #1 seed from the Northwest, on Thursday, March 5 at 8 p.m. Earlier in the season on December 9, Hamilton lost to Bigfork 38-64.

The Hamilton boys are the #4 seed from the Southwest and play Ronan, the #1 seed from the Northwest on Thursday, March 5 at 5 p.m. Earlier in the season on December 12, Hamilton defeated Ronan 61-53.

Hamilton boys, girls win play-in games

In the Southwest A conference, the top three basketball teams get byes into the Western A Divisionals. The bottom three teams have play-in games to see who will be the fourth seed at divisionals.

Boys divisional play-in games

In the boys Southwest A, Frenchtown, Dillon, and Butte Central were the top three teams, so Hamilton, Corvallis, and Stevensville vied for the fourth seed in Divisionals.

Hamilton’s Cash Lockhart (#45) and the Hamilton boys basketball team played Corvallis in the second boys divisional play-in game in Hamilton on Saturday, Feb. 28. Hamilton defeated Corvallis 57-38 to punch their ticket to divisionals. Photo by Scott Sacry.



Corvallis 74, Stevensville 48

On Thursday, February 26, the Corvallis boys hosted Stevensville in the first divisional play-in game. Corvallis led 19-9 after the first quarter and 33-16 at halftime. Corvallis continued to increase their lead in the second half and defeated Stevensville 74-48, sending the Blue Devils to play Hamilton in the second play-in game.

Hamilton 57, Corvallis 38

In the second divisional play-in game, the Hamilton boys hosted Corvallis on Saturday, Feb. 28. Hamilton started strong and built a 29-20 halftime lead. In the third quarter, Corvallis came within six points, but Hamilton put their foot on the gas to take a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter and cruised to a 57-38 victory.

Girls divisional play-in games

In the girls Southwest A conference, Frenchtown, Dillon, and Corvallis were the top three teams in the regular season standing, so Hamilton, Butte Central, and Stevensville vied for the fourth seed in Divisionals.

Stevensville 20, Butte Central 51

On Thursday, February 26, the Butte Central girls hosted Stevensville in the first divisional play-in game. The Stevensville girls gave it their all but didn’t have the offensive firepower to stay with Butte and lost 20-51.

Hamilton 29, Butte Central 28

In the second divisional play-in game, the Hamilton girls hosted Butte Central on Saturday, Feb. 28. This game was a defensive struggle and points were at a premium. The score was tied 6-6 after the first quarter and Hamilton trailed 12-18 at halftime. The Lady Broncs closed the gap in the third quarter and the game was tied 23-23 heading into the final frame. Hamilton’s defense held strong, holding Butte to two fourth quarter baskets and Hamilton got the 29-28 victory and the fourth seed at the Western A Divisionals.

Hamilton’s Annalise Lewis scored 12 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in Hamilton’s 29-28 victory over Butte Central in the second girls divisional play-in game on Saturday, Feb. 28 in Hamilton. Hamilton qualified for divisionals with the win. Photo by Scott Sacry.



For Hamilton, Annalise Lewis had 12 points and 6 rebounds. Ashlynn McKern had 7 points and 5 rebounds. Elise Carroll and Meryn Leonardi each had 4 points. Taryn Hochhalter had 2 points and 5 rebounds.