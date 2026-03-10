Freedom staggers

by William (Bill) Campbell, Conner



The liberty paid for by those who preceded us is diminished when those who benefit fail in their responsibilities.

Basic among those responsibilities is first to acknowledge that requirement, and then to act upon it. Some matter more than others, and the results, good and bad, vary as much as those requirements. The efforts required to satisfy those needs, whatever they are, dignify the sacrifices made to create them.

Specifically, the subject now is the responsibility to vote. The structure, that is to say, the process, has within it the expectation that thoughtful consideration will be given to the particular subject. That conclusion requires the effort of voting to complete the process.

Only then are the needs of that responsibility satisfied. Only then is the voter acting to sustain freedom. Only then have they acted responsibly. As a citizen, not a subject.

Please vote. The results of the interim elections set the stage for the following elections.

Your vote is the validation of your beliefs.