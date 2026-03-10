by Rep. Amy Regier, HD6, Kalispell

What ails politics in our great state? It’s not honest disagreements, differences of opinion, or differing policy objectives that afflict our system of government. It is those who present themselves and their motives falsely, masquerading to curry favor with those they hope to influence; all the while harboring hidden agendas and motives. For example, in 2024, a PAC called Conservatives4Montana, representing the “Solutions Caucus,” spent record amounts of money in primary elections. But where did this money come from, what does it represent, and what strings came with it? First, Guarantee PAC, gave $80k to Conservatives4MT. This group was itself funded by the Global Impact Social Welfare Fund and Western Futures Fund, which are designed to promote no limits on abortion in our state as well as across the nation. Secondly, Unite PAC, largely funded by Michael Bloomberg and other coastal liberals, gave $75k to Conservatives4MT and $700k to a committee promoting ranked choice voting in Montana. This committee was run by former legislator and one of Conservatives4MT’s largest individual donors, Bruce Tutvedt.

Amazingly, there is more. A Helena based political consulting firm called Fireweed, a firm run by the political director of the Teachers Union and former executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, received a direct payment of $107k from the Western Futures Fund, which supports left wing ballot measures. At the same time, this firm was being directly paid by “moderate” Republican candidates like Josh Kassmier, the ringleader of the Senate faction which caucused with Democrats this last Montana legislative session.

These false fronts are a real problem in Montana politics. It is a sad commentary that self-styled moderate Republicans claim to represent Montanans while accepting funds from groups who align with the national progressive Left. Only the voters can hold accountable candidates that label themselves Conservative while secretly promoting progressive ideas and being funded by the same progressive groups.