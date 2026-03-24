Darby Cares – Innovative Readiness Training Program

The Darby School District and Town of Darby intend to solicit assistance from the Department of War’s Innovative Readiness Training Program (IRT). The assistance will include healthcare services to Residents of the Bitterroot Valley and surrounding areas through basic medical, dental, optometry, behavioral health, and veterinary (small animal) examinations and services. The proposed assistance will take place at the Darby School District in the summer of 2027.



Healthcare providers, contractors, labor unions, or private individuals who have questions or who wish to voice opposition to military assistance for this project may contact Miranda Simmons from the Darby School District at 406-821-13047 or via e-mail at msimmons@darby.k12.mt.us no later than thirty (30) days after the first publication of this notice. Persons not filing comments within the time frame noted will be considered to have waived their objections to military assistance for this project.

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