County fair organizers seek parade leaders

The Ravalli County Fair Parade has long been one of the most loved traditions of fair week. Each year, families gather along the streets to watch floats, horses, community groups, and local organizations come together to celebrate our community. It’s a highlight of the fair and something many people look forward to.

What many don’t see, however, is the significant amount of work that takes place behind the scenes to make the parade happen. Organizing entries, coordinating the lineup, arranging judges, managing volunteers, and ensuring the event runs smoothly and safely requires dedicated leadership.

According to Melissa Saville, the Fair is seeking two organized and motivated individuals who would be willing to serve as the lead coordinators for the parade. To recognize the time and effort involved, the fair will provide $400 compensation to each of these two leadership roles.

In addition to the coordinators, the Fair is also looking for judges and day-of volunteers to assist during the event.

Saville said if they are unable to identify two parade leaders by March 31, they will have to make the difficult decision to suspend the parade for this year’s fair.

“We are hopeful that members of our community who value this tradition will step forward to help keep it going,” said Saville. “With the right support, we can continue providing this special event for our community to enjoy.”

Anyone interested in helping or learning more is encouraged to contact Saville at the Fair Office, phone: 406-363-3411, email: msaville@rc.mt.gov.