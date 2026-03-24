Corvallis HS collects 10,000 pounds for Haven House



by Sarah Glass



Corvallis high school freshmen finished transporting 10,713 pounds of food to the Haven House Food Bank in Hamilton on Monday, March 16, with the final leg occurring by bus. Themed on the “Hunger Games” book series, English teacher Suzy Schrader created a food drive competition between class “districts” while incorporating lessons on propaganda and hunger into the curriculum. With the assistance of Health and Physical Education teacher Deana Burch, the students were tested on their knowledge and agility in different categories to see which district’s “tributes” would win the game.

Corvallis high school freshmen who participated in the Haven House food drive competition pose together in class. Photo courtesy of Suzy Schrader.



This is the sixth year that Schrader has made the food drive component part of the Hunger Games competition. She said that being able to do something for the community and consider its needs seemed to have a positive effect on her students. Haven House Director Michelle Wilson said this year’s event resulted in the food bank’s largest food drive to date.