Concerning protesting

by Grace Wilson, Stevensville

The reason you can hold protest rallies against our government is because you live in America, a country that is ruled “of the people, by the people, and for the people, under God.”

Peaceful protests are allowed, but violence, burning cars, destroying property, and disobeying the police is against the law.

Communism-socialism is not “for” the people, but against them. Iran has killed 32,000 of its own people because they are protesting for the freedom we have here in America. Is this the kind of government you want? Once a country becomes socialist, your freedom is gone. The government controls you. Yes, they are filling you with lies about how everything is “free.” Do not be deceived by these lies.

Right now we have a president who loves America and is trying to keep your freedoms from being taken away. And yet folks protest against him and everything he is doing. Why?

Do you realize most of the bigger protest rallies, especially in large cities, are well organized, financed and started by those who are against freedom, and want to take over our government.

So, before you protest, whether in a rally or with the written word, stop and ask yourself, what exactly am I protesting? Why am I doing this? What do I hope to accomplish? Am I protesting against the very freedom that allows this? Consider Russia, Iran, China, or North Korea. Do you want that kind of government?

As for me, I want freedom. And I believe most people here in the valley want a free country. Therefore, we must strongly support President Trump and the efforts he is putting forth to keep the freedom we now have here in America.