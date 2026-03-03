Bitterrooter Clothing – a value-added business

by Victoria Howell

Thirty-something Katelynn Rennaker is the owner of Bitterrooter Clothing at 304 Main Street in downtown Stevensville. She’s passionate about her vintage clothing business and wants to spread the word.

Rennaker grew up in Darby in a ranching and rodeo family.

“I never really saw myself selling cowboy culture, but something happened along the way and I just absolutely fell in love with vintage clothing and the quality and the story that comes with it,” said Rennaker. “It just became such a passion of mine. I recognized that there were a lot of other people who were really into it, and so Bitterrooter Clothing was born.”

Katelynn Rennaker, owner of Bitterrooter Clothing in Stevensville, at her cluttered but cozy counter. Photo by Victoria Howell.



The shop opened in December 2023 out on the highway, then moved into town last June. It’s now located in the iconic spot where the Montana Distillery used to be.

“Being downtown has the character and the energy I was looking for and it’s been a really great fit,” said Rennaker.

The shop is brimming with vintage clothing, jewelry, home decor, boots, hats, books and more, all displayed in a way that invites you to linger and keep browsing.

This is not a consignment shop. People bring in their vintage items and Rennaker pays for every piece, with a buy-out or store credit.

“I provide a service to the community, the money stays here locally and with individuals,” said Rennaker. She encourages everyone to bring in their vintage clothing, such as jeans like Levi’s, which she said are hard to find and are much in demand.

The interior of Bitterrooter Clothing in Stevensville has racks and racks of vintage clothing and other treasures, including jeans. Photo by Victoria Howell.



Rennaker says she inspects, mends and cleans every item as best she can.

She specializes in street wear, and the more trendy fashion side of vintage. She likes name brands that are stylistic, particularly t-shirts and jeans. She said they can have holes, and or distressing. She especially loves Rockies jeans and other jeans from the 80’s and 90’s, as well as old concert t-shirts and leather fringe.

Store hours are Monday thru Friday from 12 noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Like some other Stevensville businesses that have decided to be open on Sundays, she has found that Sundays are a surprisingly good day to be open. The website is bitterrooterclothingco.com .

“I’m an idea person,” says Rennaker. “I have ideas all the time.”

One idea came to her when federal SNAP food benefits were shut down last year. Rennaker gets emotional when talking about it.

“Too many people in my personal circle experienced food insecurity last year, and so then I was like, what could I do to help? It was like a gob-smack,” she said. “You have the spot, you have the capabilities.”

Katelynn Rennaker at the little food pantry she created in the alley behind her Bitterrooter Clothing business in Stevensville. The pantry offers a variety of free food for anyone who needs it, and is stocked by generous local folks who are willing to share their bounty. Photo by Victoria Howell.



She and a former staff person set up a food pantry in the alley behind the shop, free to anyone who needs it. An old cupboard offered some basic food items. Then she made a post on the Facebook page Moving Stevensville Forward and within 24 hours someone had donated a fridge.

“I know that a lot of people are utilizing it, both ways,” said Rennaker. “Mutiple micro-bakeries have kept it stocked. Barefoot Farms, Big Sky Baked Goods, and GM Clucker Barrel Farmstand, those are all local girls that have really gone out of their way.”

She said she put up a little sign asking people to please be conscientious about what they’re donating, donating food that’s reasonably fresh, not freezer burned, etc.

Rennaker says the pantry has never been totally empty, there’s always at least peanut butter and dried noodles. Or you might find fresh eggs, bread, meat, and so much more.

She has also partnered with David’s Angels, a local non-profit that takes donations to help the unhoused community. They’ve contributed socks, underwear, t-shirts, hygiene products, etc. to the pantry.





Below, The exterior of Bitterrooter Clothing on Main Street in Stevensville, located where the Montana Distillery used to be. Photo by Victoria Howell.

“This whole winter has been such a weird time,” said Rennaker. “But this has really given me hope in humanity again. I know a lot of people here have appreciated it.”

Yet another project of Katelynn’s is a country music band, Cowsh*t Kate. Katelynn is the lead singer and plays rhythm guitar in the five-piece band. She hopes to be playing a few gigs at local venues this year, such as Creamery Picnic. You can find her music on Spotify.

“I guess my thirties have just been all about finding myself,” said Rennaker.

For more information on Bitterroot Clothing, the food pantry, or Cowsh*t Kate, contact Rennaker at 406-546-3197.