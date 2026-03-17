Binkley launches campaign for HD 85

by Michele Binkley

On February 17, I officially filed as a Republican candidate for House District 85. After representing HD 85 for four years in the legislature, I realized our community still needs leaders who are a voice for the people of Ravalli County, not party bosses and special interests. That’s why I’m stepping up to run again to serve the constituents of HD 85.

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As a life-long Republican and conservative, I believe first and foremost in limited government and that individual rights should be protected. Sadly, we’ve seen many of our Republican leaders become beholden to party bosses and out-of-state dark money groups, pledging their loyalty to a party platform, not the Constitution. This is not the Republican Party I know and love. If elected, I will always vote to protect your rights and freedoms and stand up to those whose loyalty is to a political party, not their constituents.

Our community is growing, and that growth has created new challenges for Ravalli County families. Starter homes are no longer affordable for our children who, like my two grown sons, have left for somewhere they can afford a mortgage. Unlike my predecessor, who wants to overturn the property tax relief that over 80% of Montana homeowners benefited from, I will fight for every opportunity to lower your taxes, strengthen our economy, and make our community more affordable.

I’m also an advocate for giving families more choice in how they educate their children. Ensuring families have the final say in where their kids go to school and how they learn is my top priority. I will also work to expand access to vocational training and apprenticeship programs to create more opportunities for kids who aren’t going to college.

Finally, I’ve had the honor of serving on the state’s Mental Health Commission. Mental health challenges touch every Montana family, and we need to find ways to make sure those struggling can get the help they need. This starts with ensuring our rural hospitals and clinics like Bitterroot Health can stay open. I will always vote to support our rural hospitals and ensure you have access to the care you need right here at home.

My guiding principles have always been and will continue to be freedom and prosperity for our community. As your Representative, I pledge to be your voice for a stronger, more affordable Ravalli County. It would be an honor to earn your vote this June, and I will always put you – my constituents – first.