Biggest chili cook-off yet

by John Dowd

For several years, the Stevensville Police Department has held their annual Chili Cook-Off as a fundraiser for department equipment. This year’s event, according to Stevensville Police Chief John Boe, is set to be the biggest ever.

According to Boe, they have gathered over 20 contestants, the most the event has ever seen. Being that this only will be Boe’s second-ever Chili Cook-Off, he is extremely excited to see it growing so much.

“This thing has kinda taken off,” said Boe. “It’s got a mind of its own and I don’t even know if I can control it.”

Stevensville Police Department. Photo courtesy John Boe.



He credits the upcoming success to so many people contributing and said he took a different approach this year. This time, he delegated, and got help from everyone, including community members, the local American Legion, the local Mennonites and more. Boe said they made about $10,000 last year. With so much going into this year’s event, he expects this year to easily surpass that.

“This is going to be the biggest and best ever,” said Boe.

In fact, he hopes this will be something that eventually draws people from all over the area for the prestige of winning. They have upped the cash prize to a whopping $500 for first, with other places also receiving larger prize amounts.

“We’re pulling out all the stops,” said Boe.

The Mennonites will be providing baked goods, and according to Boe, “we will be entertained by ‘DJ Bob the Music Man’ (Bob Michalson), who will be playing soothing music.” They are planning for a much more laid back atmosphere here this year.

Bill McNulty will be heading up the auctions. They have also added numerous silent and live auction items, including things like 30 yards of gravel, more gun and sports memorabilia, leather goods, stained-glass, ammunition, a trailer, fencing, a BBQ smoker and much more. There will also be door prizes.

Pizza will be available for those who do not like chili. The way that people get their food has also been changed, to avoid chaos. This year, people will be allowed to eat before the winner is announced, so the winner is not rushed and so people do not need to wait forever to get food.

The 4th annual Stevensville Police Department Chili Cook-Off will take place on Saturday, March 21 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 100 Middle Burnt Fork Road, across from Romeo’s Italian Kitchen. Hours are from 5 to 8 p.m.

Children 10 years-old and under enter free, and for everyone else it is $6 at the door.

The department encourages families to attend for a safe fun evening. More information is available at policechief@townofstevensville.gov.