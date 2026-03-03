Anita Duncan, 84, of Hamilton Montana, passed away on February 23, 2026, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Throughout her life, she was a real help and encouragement to so many as they dealt with their struggles in life. She showed them genuine care, warmth, kindness, guidance and loving care, with a lot of humor sprinkled in. It was her mission to improve the lives of others.

Anita is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, John Duncan, her son Jeff, daughter Stephanie, sister Fran, brother Al, and grandsons: Sawyer (Hannah), Garret (Elisabeth) and Conner. Also, sister-in-law Jeanine and Joan and many other family members, all who deeply loved her and will miss her.

Anita was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1959 and devoted her life to serve her God and found joy in helping others learn about all the wonderful blessings found in the Holy Bible and to have a personal relationship with Jehovah God.

The family wants to thank her care givers, the kind and helpful Kimberly Dean and Mariya Moore, the amazing Hospice helpers at PIHC, for their care and support of Anita.

We are posting a “Celebration of Life of Anita F. Duncan” on the Daly-Leach Mortuary Hamilton, Montana website in the near future.