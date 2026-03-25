All-conference, all-state basketball teams

by Scott Sacry



The All-Conference and All-State teams for high school boys and girls basketball were recently announced, and many Bitterroot Valley players were among those honored.

Florence’s Brody Duchien was All-State and 1st team All-Conference

Class B

Basketball players from Darby and Florence were honored last week as the 6B District announced its All-Conference and All-State teams for boys and girls basketball.

For the Florence girls, senior Maggie Schneiter was All-State and 1st team All-Conference. Freshman Ali Meinhold was All-State and 1st team All-Conference, senior Kendyl Meinhold was 1st team All-Conference, and junior Emory Ralston was 1st team All-Conference.

Florence girls head coach Shane Meinhold was named the girls 6B Coach of the Year.

For the Florence boys, senior Brody Duchien was All-State and 1st team All-Conference. Senior Levi Winters was 2nd team All-Conference and freshman Brennan Meinhold was 2nd team All-Conference.

Darby’s Leif Nelson was 2nd team All-Conference



For the Darby girls, junior Hadley Heiland was 2nd team All-Conference.

For the Darby boys, junior Leif Nelson was 2nd team All-Conference.

Corvallis’s Ella Varner was 2nd team All-Conference

Class A

Basketball players from the Corvallis, Hamilton, and Stevensville basketball teams were honored last week as the Southwest A Conference named its All-Conference and All-State boys and girls teams.

Boys

Hamilton senior Jake McCarthy was 2nd team All-Conference. Stevensville junior Kaden Wyant was honorable mention All-Conference, Hamilton sophomore Trevyn Bakken was honorable mention All-Conference, and Corvallis junior Dylan Wirt was honorable mention All-Conference.

Stevensville’s Addi Drye was 2nd team All-Conference

Girls

Stevensville senior Addi Drye was 2nd team All-Conference, Hamilton senior Ashlynn McKern was 2nd team All-Conference, and Corvallis senior Ella Varner was 2nd team All-Conference. Corvallis junior Kate Allen was honorable mention All-Conference and Hamilton senior Meryn Leonardi was honorable mention All-Conference.

Victor’s Nichole Bugli was named 2nd team All-Conference

Class C

The 13C conference announced its All-Conference and All-State teams for boys and girls basketball last week. Victor senior Nichole Bugli was named 2nd team All-Conference.

Jake McCarthy was 2nd team All-Conference