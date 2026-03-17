A change in the stars

Changing course on the ‘atmospheric river’

by Victoria Howell, (former) Publisher

Monday, March 16 was my last official day at the Bitterroot Star.

If someone had told me in 1985 that I would spend almost my entire adult life in the journalism business and be the publisher of a community newspaper in 2026, it would have seemed absolutely preposterous. And now that it has come to pass, and those 40-plus years are behind me, it still seems quite unbelievable.

Me, on my last official day at the Bitterroot Star, with the Star’s very first computer, and a copy of ‘The Star’ from 1988 that has a photo of my son on the front page. Photo by John Dowd.

Starting the Bitterroot Star with a couple of friends happened because of a somewhat random act of picking up a hitchhiker on the way back to Montana after a year of living out-of-state. It turned out that the down-on-his-luck hitchhiker was a retired newspaper man who had a tried-and-true formula for starting a publication. Not having any other good prospects, and after a few false starts, my husband Michael and I went all in and the rest, as they say, is history. Our friends quickly moved on to other – and likely more profitable – pursuits, but we stuck with it and were able to build a good life for ourselves here in the valley, raising our children and welcoming our grandchildren. It became obvious pretty quickly that owning a newspaper was no get-rich scheme, but it became a labor of love, and the public service component was deeply rewarding. Just like almost everyone else’s, our life here has had its share of sorrows, and joys, but I can say without hesitation that the Bitterroot Valley is a great place to call home, and the support of our neighbors, friends, and loyal supporters has been the glue that has held it all together.

I have served in various capacities at the newspaper over the years, including co-owner, editor, business manager, reporter, publisher, coffee maker and housekeeper. In the past few years as publisher, I have had the good fortune to work closely with Bitterroot Star editor John Dowd and Bitterroot Star sports editor Scott Sacry. The three of us are each 20 years apart in age, which combined for a broad perspective in addressing the challenges of our work. I have thoroughly enjoyed the work environment that we created together. Because of them, it was a real pleasure to come to work each day.

I’ve worked with so many great people over the years, and I am grateful to all of them. Some are new, but most members of the Star’s current team have been with the paper for years, and I appreciate all of them so much: John, Scott, Michael, Chuck, Serica, Shannon, Nichole, Vicky, and Chuey. I’m excited for Sarah who has come on board as general manager. And I want to give a shout out to Jesse, the owner, for giving me the opportunity to stay involved with the Star for the last five years. In my work at the newspaper I have also met so many interesting community members that have enriched my life in numerous ways, including just knowing them.

I’m leaving the Star at a time when I have to admit that I’m feeling pretty discouraged about the future in general. I don’t think I’ve ever seen such dark times in our country. Currently, all across the country, the media is often blamed for telling the truth, and that really saddens me. However, locally there still seems to be a strong appreciation for the value of local media, and my fervent hope is that the Bitterroot Star will continue to be a relevant community partner.

I recently attended a meeting at which the public was asked to comment following a presentation on a proposed Forest Service rule change regarding roadless areas. The audience was a noticeably older crowd, like me and Michael, and people filed up one by one to give their input. Near the end of the comment period, several young people commented. What was remarkable were their bold and forward-thinking statements. They were knowledgeable about the topic, demonstrating that they were paying attention and obviously up on the news. I was so impressed with them, and it gave me a much-needed burst of hope for our future.

So, as this long chapter of my life comes to a close, I look forward with curiosity, as well as trepidation, to what’s coming next. I offer my sincere gratitude to all of you for whatever part you may have played in the journey. Perhaps we can have coffee together some time.