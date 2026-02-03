Victor school launches campaign to help prevent youth suicide

Victor Public Schools and Hellgate Elementary/Intermediate School, in partnership with local and statewide community organizations, is launching a Safe Storage Campaign aimed at preventing youth suicide by increasing education and access to safe firearm storage. The campaign will begin next week at both schools. Another campaign will kick off at Missoula County Public Schools in the next few months.

Montana continues to face disproportionately high youth suicide rates. Between 2013 and 2017, the suicide rate among Montana youth ages 11–17 was nearly three times the national average. More recently, in 2023, 69% of youth suicides statewide were completed using firearms. Research consistently shows that the risk of suicide is four to ten times higher in homes with unsecured firearms. Safe firearm storage is a proven, life-saving prevention strategy.

“Victor Public Schools is often considered the center of our community,” said Scott Stiegler, Superintendent of Victor Public Schools. “Reducing access to lethal means for individuals at risk is an essential part of a comprehensive approach to suicide prevention. We are proud to partner with organizations that share our commitment to protecting youth and supporting families.”

Victor Public Schools is partnering with the Community Health Alliance, Safe Kids Missoula, Be SMART Montana, Montana VA Health Care, Project Tomorrow Montana, the Missoula City-County Health Department, Bass Pro (providing discounted trigger locks) to reduce access to lethal means of self-harm through education and free safety resources.

Beginning Monday, February 2, through February 23, free firearm trigger and cable locks will be available at Victor School and Hellgate School while supplies last. A parent, guardian, or legal adult must pick up the lock(s); students under 18 are not permitted to do so without an accompanying adult.

Thanks to a prevention grant from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and partner funding, several hundred high-quality, “set-your-own-combination” trigger locks purchased at a discounted rate from Bass Pro and cable locks donated by the Montana VA Health Care will be distributed at no cost. Families are encouraged to take multiple locks if they own more than one firearm.

Adults who receive gun locks may also choose to enter a drawing for one of three Biometric Portable Safes (or equivalent). Entry forms will request a name, phone number, and email address for contact and optional survey purposes only. The drawing will be held in March 2026.

This Safe Storage Campaign reflects a shared community commitment to proactive, practical steps that save lives and support youth well-being.

For more information contact Scott Stiegler, Superintendent, Victor Public Schools, (406) 642-3221, or email: Stiegler@Victor.k12.mt.us